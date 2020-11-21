Amit Shah Dedicates Chennai's Fifth Reservoir, Lays Foundation Stone for Rs 67,000 Crore Projects in Tamil Nadu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday dedicated a Rs 380 crore fifth reservoir to cater to the city's drinking water supply and laid the foundation stone for various infrastructure projects, totalling over Rs 67,000 crore, across the state. The projects for which Shah laid the foundation stone included the Rs 61,843 crore phase II of Chennai Metro Rail, elevated highway in Coimbatore at an estimated Rs 1,620 crore, a barrage across river Cauvery in Karur district and IOCL's projects worth over Rs 3,000 crore here.

Shah dedicated the Thervaikandigai resevoir in Tiruvllur district and laid the foundation stone for the initiatives virtually from Kalaivanar Arangam here in the event attended by Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam.

