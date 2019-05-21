Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Amit Shah & Devendra Fadnavis Coax Uddhav Thackeray to Change His Mind, Attend NDA Allies' Meet

Earlier, in a political signal to the BJP, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had decided to skip the NDA meeting called by Shah.

Vinaya Deshpande | News18.com

Updated:May 21, 2019, 4:56 PM IST
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses an election campaign in support of party's Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg candidate Vinayak Raut for Lok Sabha polls, at Devrukh in Ratnagiri, Thursday, April 18, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai: After snubbing Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray, BJP president Amit Shah and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis finally coaxed him to attend the NDA meeting to be held in New Delhi on Tuesday evening.

While Thackeray had earlier decided to send Sena leader Subhash Desai to the meeting, BJP leaders were successful in changing his mind. "He was at a wedding when the news of Subhash Desai got out. He immediately got a call from Amit Shah," a senior Shiv Sena leader told News18.

Earlier, in a political signal to the BJP, Thackeray had decided to skip the NDA meeting called by Shah.

"What is the point in going to Delhi before the results are out?" senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut had asked.

Sources said the BJP was unhappy that Thackeray had decided to sit out the meeting. They had insisted that he send his son, Aaditya, instead.

When questioned about the political significance of this meeting, Raut had said all key discussions will be held after the results are declared on May 23.

Sources said Thackeray received an invite last evening only, while the word about the meeting had gone out two days ago. "Someone else called to invite him. This happened last evening. By then, our other plans had already been decided," a senior leader said on condition of anonymity.

Thackeray returned from a tour abroad tour in the early hours of Tuesday. In the first half, he attended a private event. But soon after news of him skipping the meet got out, he received several calls from top BJP cadres. Eventually, he changed his decision.

Now, Thackeray will attend the meeting along with Aaditya, his secretary Milind Narvekar and senior leader Subhash Desai.

Shah has called for a meeting of the allies of NDA to discuss the strategy after elections. He will also host a dinner for the allies tonight.
