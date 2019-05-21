English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amit Shah & Devendra Fadnavis Coax Uddhav Thackeray to Change His Mind, Attend NDA Allies' Meet
Earlier, in a political signal to the BJP, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had decided to skip the NDA meeting called by Shah.
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses an election campaign in support of party's Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg candidate Vinayak Raut for Lok Sabha polls, at Devrukh in Ratnagiri, Thursday, April 18, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
Mumbai: After snubbing Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray, BJP president Amit Shah and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis finally coaxed him to attend the NDA meeting to be held in New Delhi on Tuesday evening.
While Thackeray had earlier decided to send Sena leader Subhash Desai to the meeting, BJP leaders were successful in changing his mind. "He was at a wedding when the news of Subhash Desai got out. He immediately got a call from Amit Shah," a senior Shiv Sena leader told News18.
Earlier, in a political signal to the BJP, Thackeray had decided to skip the NDA meeting called by Shah.
"What is the point in going to Delhi before the results are out?" senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut had asked.
Sources said the BJP was unhappy that Thackeray had decided to sit out the meeting. They had insisted that he send his son, Aaditya, instead.
When questioned about the political significance of this meeting, Raut had said all key discussions will be held after the results are declared on May 23.
Sources said Thackeray received an invite last evening only, while the word about the meeting had gone out two days ago. "Someone else called to invite him. This happened last evening. By then, our other plans had already been decided," a senior leader said on condition of anonymity.
Thackeray returned from a tour abroad tour in the early hours of Tuesday. In the first half, he attended a private event. But soon after news of him skipping the meet got out, he received several calls from top BJP cadres. Eventually, he changed his decision.
Now, Thackeray will attend the meeting along with Aaditya, his secretary Milind Narvekar and senior leader Subhash Desai.
Shah has called for a meeting of the allies of NDA to discuss the strategy after elections. He will also host a dinner for the allies tonight.
While Thackeray had earlier decided to send Sena leader Subhash Desai to the meeting, BJP leaders were successful in changing his mind. "He was at a wedding when the news of Subhash Desai got out. He immediately got a call from Amit Shah," a senior Shiv Sena leader told News18.
Earlier, in a political signal to the BJP, Thackeray had decided to skip the NDA meeting called by Shah.
"What is the point in going to Delhi before the results are out?" senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut had asked.
Sources said the BJP was unhappy that Thackeray had decided to sit out the meeting. They had insisted that he send his son, Aaditya, instead.
When questioned about the political significance of this meeting, Raut had said all key discussions will be held after the results are declared on May 23.
Sources said Thackeray received an invite last evening only, while the word about the meeting had gone out two days ago. "Someone else called to invite him. This happened last evening. By then, our other plans had already been decided," a senior leader said on condition of anonymity.
Thackeray returned from a tour abroad tour in the early hours of Tuesday. In the first half, he attended a private event. But soon after news of him skipping the meet got out, he received several calls from top BJP cadres. Eventually, he changed his decision.
Now, Thackeray will attend the meeting along with Aaditya, his secretary Milind Narvekar and senior leader Subhash Desai.
Shah has called for a meeting of the allies of NDA to discuss the strategy after elections. He will also host a dinner for the allies tonight.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hyundai Venue Compact SUV First Look Review - Watch Video
- Eureka Forbes Dr. Aeroguard SCPR 660H Review: Your Home Does Not Deserve This Air Purifier
- Jon Snow Actor Kit Harington Angrily Reacts to Backlash Over Game of Thrones Ending
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Moeen Ali Urges Fans to Treat Warner and Smith 'Decently'
- PUBG Mobile Addiction: PUBG-Themed Flatmate Ad in Gurgaon is Looking For a New 'Squad Member'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results