Amit Shah Didn't Make Any Comment on Ram Temple During Hyderabad Visit : BJP

AShah in Hyd says Mandir will be built b4 the Parl elections

Qs is Shah going to write the judgment when the SCourt is deciding the Title dispute,& whether Masjid is essential feature of Islaam

It is better if the issue / Judgment given after Parl Elections for free & fair Elec — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) July 14, 2018

BJP on Saturday attacked AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi for attributing remarks on Ram temple to its chief Amit Shah and said the BJP president did not make any statement on the issue during his Telangana visit.In a tweet, the party said Ram Temple was not on the agenda of Shah during his one-day trip to Hyderabad."Yesterday in Telangana, BJP President Shri Amit Shah didn't make any statement on the issue of Ram Mandir as being claimed in certain sections of the media. No such matter was even on the agenda," the BJP said on twitter.The party's reaction came as Owaisi attributed certain comments to Shah and demanded that the apex court judgement in the Ramjanmbhoomi-Babri Masjid case should be given after parliamentary polls to ensure free and fair elections."AShah in Hyd says Mandir will be built b4 the Parl electionsQs is Shah going to write the judgment when the SCourt is deciding the Title dispute,& whether Masjid is essential feature of IslaamIt is better if the issue / Judgment given after Parl Elections for free & fair Elec (sic)," Owaisi tweeted.The BJP, however, denied that Shah had made any such remarks on the Ram temple issue.Taking on Owaisi, BJP's media incharge Anil Baluni said the AIMIM chief is obsessed with Shah."Rather than attacking him, Owasi should learn from Shah how to work for the nation," he said.