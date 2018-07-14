English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Amit Shah Didn't Make Any Comment on Ram Temple During Hyderabad Visit : BJP
BJP denied that Amit Shah had made any such remarks on the Ram temple issue. Taking on Owaisi, BJP's media incharge Anil Baluni said the AIMIM chief is obsessed with Shah.
File Photo of BJP President Amit Shah. (PTI)
New Delhi: BJP on Saturday attacked AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi for attributing remarks on Ram temple to its chief Amit Shah and said the BJP president did not make any statement on the issue during his Telangana visit.
In a tweet, the party said Ram Temple was not on the agenda of Shah during his one-day trip to Hyderabad.
"Yesterday in Telangana, BJP President Shri Amit Shah didn't make any statement on the issue of Ram Mandir as being claimed in certain sections of the media. No such matter was even on the agenda," the BJP said on twitter.
The party's reaction came as Owaisi attributed certain comments to Shah and demanded that the apex court judgement in the Ramjanmbhoomi-Babri Masjid case should be given after parliamentary polls to ensure free and fair elections.
"AShah in Hyd says Mandir will be built b4 the Parl electionsQs is Shah going to write the judgment when the SCourt is deciding the Title dispute,& whether Masjid is essential feature of Islaam
It is better if the issue / Judgment given after Parl Elections for free & fair Elec (sic)," Owaisi tweeted.
The BJP, however, denied that Shah had made any such remarks on the Ram temple issue.
Taking on Owaisi, BJP's media incharge Anil Baluni said the AIMIM chief is obsessed with Shah.
"Rather than attacking him, Owasi should learn from Shah how to work for the nation," he said.
Also Watch
In a tweet, the party said Ram Temple was not on the agenda of Shah during his one-day trip to Hyderabad.
"Yesterday in Telangana, BJP President Shri Amit Shah didn't make any statement on the issue of Ram Mandir as being claimed in certain sections of the media. No such matter was even on the agenda," the BJP said on twitter.
The party's reaction came as Owaisi attributed certain comments to Shah and demanded that the apex court judgement in the Ramjanmbhoomi-Babri Masjid case should be given after parliamentary polls to ensure free and fair elections.
"AShah in Hyd says Mandir will be built b4 the Parl electionsQs is Shah going to write the judgment when the SCourt is deciding the Title dispute,& whether Masjid is essential feature of Islaam
It is better if the issue / Judgment given after Parl Elections for free & fair Elec (sic)," Owaisi tweeted.
AShah in Hyd says Mandir will be built b4 the Parl elections— Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) July 14, 2018
Qs is Shah going to write the judgment when the SCourt is deciding the Title dispute,& whether Masjid is essential feature of Islaam
It is better if the issue / Judgment given after Parl Elections for free & fair Elec
The BJP, however, denied that Shah had made any such remarks on the Ram temple issue.
Taking on Owaisi, BJP's media incharge Anil Baluni said the AIMIM chief is obsessed with Shah.
"Rather than attacking him, Owasi should learn from Shah how to work for the nation," he said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
Nawaz Sharif Due to Return to Pakistan Today to Face Courts
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Nawaz Sharif Due to Return to Pakistan Today to Face Courts
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- In Stats | South Africa Dismissed for Lowest Innings Total Since Re-admission in Galle Defeat
- England Picking Kuldeep Yadav But Need Improvement, Says Thorpe
- Jagannath Rath Yatra Begins, BJP President Amit Shah Attends Aarti in Ahmedabad
- Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala's Answer To Anyone Offering Her a Bollywood Film is Quite Straight
- Scarlett Johansson Quits ‘Rub & Tug’ After Backlash Over Casting as Transgender Man