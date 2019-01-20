English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amit Shah Discharged from AIIMS After 4-Day Treatment for Swine Flu
BJP president Amit Shah was admitted to AIIMS after complaints of chest congestion and breathing issue on Wednesday.
File photo of BJP chief Amit Shah.
Loading...
New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah, who was undergoing treatment for swine flue at All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi, was discharged on Sunday.
"Shah was discharged at 10.20 AM from AIIMS after recovering from swine flue," said an AIIMS official. BJP leader and in-charge of the party's IT cell Amit Malviya said Shah was fine and has returned home from the hospital.
"BJP President Shri Amit Shah has been discharged from AIIMS. He is fine and back home now. Thanks for all your wishes and messages," Malviya tweeted.
Shah was admitted to AIIMS after complaints of chest congestion and breathing issue on Wednesday.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
"Shah was discharged at 10.20 AM from AIIMS after recovering from swine flue," said an AIIMS official. BJP leader and in-charge of the party's IT cell Amit Malviya said Shah was fine and has returned home from the hospital.
"BJP President Shri Amit Shah has been discharged from AIIMS. He is fine and back home now. Thanks for all your wishes and messages," Malviya tweeted.
Shah was admitted to AIIMS after complaints of chest congestion and breathing issue on Wednesday.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sundar: MS Dhoni the Floater Could be India’s World Cup Trump Card
- Could Facebook be Hit With Record Fine For Privacy Violations Involving Our Information?
- Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika Producer Kamal Jain Suffers Paralytic Stroke, Condition Critical
- Kartik Aaryan Says He is Ready For a Coffee Date with Sara Ali Khan, Asks Time and Place
- Ram Janmabhoomi Gets Clearance From Court, All Set to Release in First Week of February
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results