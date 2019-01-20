LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Amit Shah Discharged from AIIMS After 4-Day Treatment for Swine Flu

BJP president Amit Shah was admitted to AIIMS after complaints of chest congestion and breathing issue on Wednesday.

PTI

Updated:January 20, 2019, 11:23 AM IST
File photo of BJP chief Amit Shah.
New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah, who was undergoing treatment for swine flue at All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi, was discharged on Sunday.

"Shah was discharged at 10.20 AM from AIIMS after recovering from swine flue," said an AIIMS official. BJP leader and in-charge of the party's IT cell Amit Malviya said Shah was fine and has returned home from the hospital.

"BJP President Shri Amit Shah has been discharged from AIIMS. He is fine and back home now. Thanks for all your wishes and messages," Malviya tweeted.

