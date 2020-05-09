POLITICS

1-MIN READ

Amit Shah Dismisses Rumours Surrounding His Health, Says He is Not Suffering from Any Disease

File photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Image: PTI)

The Union Home Minister took to Twitter to clarify that these are just rumours and that he has been working as the country deals with the coronavirus pandemic.

  • News18.com New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 9, 2020, 4:46 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday dismissed recent allegations of his ill-health. The veteran BJP leader took to Twitter to clarify those were just rumours and that as the country's home minister he has been working as the country grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am completely healthy and not suffering from any disease," Shah said in a tweet in Hindi.

Several social media users have recently speculated about Shah's health.

"Over the last few days, rumours have been spread through social media about my health," said Shah in his message. "Some users went so far as to ask for wishes after tweeting about my death."

Shah said since the country is currently busy fighting a public health crisis like the coronavirus, he initially did not take cognizance of such rumours since he has been busy working till late at night.

Shah further said when he found out about the rumours, he initially refused to clarify but was forced to clear the air when party workers and well-wishers, over the last two days, inquired about his health.

"This is why I want to clarify today: I am completely healthy and not suffering from any disease," said Shah.

The senior BJP leader expressed gratitude towards his well-wishers and the party who had inquired about his health.

Minutes after the tweet, party president JP Nadda said that making "inhuman" comments about Shah's health is "extremely condemnable".


"Spreading such misleading remarks about anyone's health shows the mindset of people doing so. I strongly condemn it and pray to God to grant them good sense," Nadda said in a tweet.

