Amit Shah Encouraging BJP Cadres to Create Communal Tension in West Bengal, Says Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee made the allegation at the state-run Seth Sukhlal Karnani Memorial Hospital, where she reached around 12.10 pm following disruption of medical services in several parts of the state over the past three days.

Updated:June 13, 2019, 11:40 PM IST
Amit Shah Encouraging BJP Cadres to Create Communal Tension in West Bengal, Says Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at state government-run SSKM Hospital during strike of junior doctors, in protest against the attack on an intern doctor, in Kolkata,. (PTI Photo)
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused Home minister and BJP president Amit Shah of encouraging his party cadre to create communal tension in the state.

She also alleged that the BJP and the CPI(M) were currently engaged in a "love affair" in West Bengal and were behind the ongoing junior doctors' agitation in the state and stalling the regular medical services in hospitals.

"I condemn the agitation. The junior doctors' strike is a conspiracy by the CPI(M) and the BJP," said Banerjee, who also holds the health and family welfare portfolio.

Banerjee made the allegation at the state-run Seth Sukhlal Karnani Memorial Hospital, where she reached around 12.10 pm following disruption of medical services in several parts of the state over the past three days.

"The BJP, with help from the CPI(M), is indulging in Hindu-Muslim politics. I am shocked to see their love affair," Banerjee said.

BJP chief Amit Shah is encouraging his party cadre to create communal tension and run a propaganda on Facebook, she added.

Senior BJP leader Mukul Roy had alleged that members of a particular community had carried out the attack on doctors and that the perpetrators belonged to the TMC.

After a fiercely fought general election, the TMC and BJP have been engaged in regular clashes in West Bengal. Several people died and several others were injured in these clashes.

The acrimony among the two parties intensified after the BJP won 18 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal, only four less than the TMC..

The saffron party leaders have been claiming that they would end the TMC rule in the next assembly election in 2021.

