Amit Shah Hails Mukul Roy for Mission 2019, Warns Mamata to Put Bengal Before Grand Alliance

Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah introduced former Trinamool Congress MP Mukul Roy as a key warrior against Mamata Banerjee at a public meeting in Purulia and roared that he has joined the BJP to end the TMC rule in Bengal.Shah said, “I would like to thank all on the dais, including Mukul Roy Ji, who was once associated with the TMC and now has pledged to oust the Trinamool Congress government in Bengal.”On November 3, 2017, Mukul Roy officially joined the BJP after several months of tension with other Trinamool leaders, including the chief minister herself.Mukul’s induction into the party was officially announced in a press conference by Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya.Roy had resigned in October, saying TMC has lost its ideology. Roy was widely known as the next big name in the Trinamool Congress ranks with many analysts calling him Banerjee’s right-hand man.Shah said on Thursday, “Nowadays Mamata ji is busy with mahagathbandhan. Let her do that. We don’t have any problem, but Mamata Ji, I would like to tell you that the ground under your feet is slipping away. First take care of Bengal and then think of a mahagathbandhan.”Accusing the Trinamool supremo of snatching away democratic rights of the people – especially during the recent panchayat polls, he said, “During the panchayat elections, there was no threat to Mamata’s chair, yet, her party workers attacked and killed several BJP workers. A total of 1,341 BJP workers were injured and 20 were brutally murdered in Bengal during the elections. Today, I would like to challenge her from Purulia that my party workers’ sacrifice will not go in vain.”Two BJP workers were found dead last month under mysterious circumstances. One of the deceased even had a message written on his shirt saying he was facing consequences for being involved with the BJP at an early age of 18 years.“There was a time when people used to hear Rabindra Sangeet in Bengal, but now they only hear the sound of bombs. There are no industries in Bengal. You can see only bomb-making factories in Bengal nowadays. TMC syndicates are eating away all the money sent by the central government. We have won 19 states and now the victory chariot of BJP will ensure a change in Bengal in the upcoming 2019 elections,” said Shah.Taking a jibe at Mamata, he added, “Today, while coming to this public meeting here in Purulia, I noticed that all the posters of Mamata Ji on both sides of the road were written in Hindi. You can understand why it was not written in Bengali but in Hindi. I would like to ask her why is she posing to be a hurdle before the central government schemes in healthcare, education, ration, housing etc that are meant for the poor in Bengal. Why women in Purulia are still forced to walk nearly 4 kilometers every day to fetch a bucket of drinking water?”With the mission of ‘Ebar Bangla’, BJP is gearing up to target 23 Parliamentary seats out of 42 in the 2019 elections. The party presently has only two seats in Asansol and Darjeeling.In 2014, Union ministers Babul Supriyo and SS Ahluwalia won from Asansol and Darjeeling, respectively while Trinamool Congress won 34 seats and CPI(M) and Congress won two seats each.After the panchayat election results, BJP is expecting good results in Jungalmahal in North Bengal and also South Bengal.“Today, I performed a puja at Tarapeeth and prayed to the goddess to give enough strength to my workers in Bengal so that they can remove the ruling TMC government in Bengal,” Shah said.