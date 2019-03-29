Amit Shah Hits Out at Opposition Parties for Questioning Air Strikes on Pak Terror Camps

BJP president Amit Shah Friday lashed out at the Opposition parties for questioning the Narendra Modi government over air strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and advocating talks with Islamabad to resolve various issues.The Narendra Modi government has given befitting replies to China and Pakistan, he said, adding "we are fighting to secure our country".Kicking off the BJP's Lok Sabha poll campaign in West Bengal from Alipurduar, Shah said, "We have given befitting replies to China on the Dokalam issue and to Pakistan for its use of terror elements against India. If Pakistan fires a single bullet, we will answer with artillery fire."He hit out at the Opposition parties, saying "when the government is fighting against terrorists to protect the nation, they are questioning it."The electorate this time will choose between "strong and decisive" Narendra Modi on the one hand and "thugbandhan leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee and Akhilesh Yadav on the other", he said in a veiled reference to the 'mahagathbandhan' or grand alliance of the opposition parties to dislodge the BJP.Shah mocked Congress president Rahul Gandhi for seeking answers on the Modi government's performance. "We don't need to answer you. First you should tell us what the UPA government did in 10 years."The Congress-led UPA-I and UPA-II governments under Manmohan Singh had been in power from 2004 to 2014.