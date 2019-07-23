Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Amit Shah Holds Consultations with BJP Leaders after Party Wins Trust Vote in Karnataka Assembly

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, who is from Karnataka, said BS Yeddyurappa is the BJP's natural choice for the job but the national leadership will take the final call.

PTI

Updated:July 23, 2019, 10:48 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Amit Shah Holds Consultations with BJP Leaders after Party Wins Trust Vote in Karnataka Assembly
File photo of BS Yeddyurappa
Loading...

New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah held consultations with party leaders amid indications that BS Yedyurappa may be its chief ministerial choice in Karnataka after the HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition government fell on Tuesday.

Asked about its choice for the top post in the state, a party leader said Yeddyurappa, who is seen as the spearhead behind the drive to topple the Congress-JD(S) government, is an "obvious" contender but added that the top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah, will take a call on the matter.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, who is from Karnataka, said Yeddyurappa is the BJP's natural choice for the job but the national leadership will take the final call.

The party will stake claim to form the next government, he added.

Reacting to fall of the Kumaraswamy government, senior BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javadekar said, "At last truth has prevailed and Karnataka will have the popular BJP government. Power hungry Congress and JDS tried their best to hang on to power through all undemocratic means."

Today their ugly design has been defeated and truth has triumphed, he said, adding that it is a victory of the people of Karnataka, he added.

Earlier, BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said the exit of the "corrupt, illegitimate" coalition dispensation is good news for the state's people.

"The Karnataka government which lost the trust vote was an illegitimate government which came to power through the back door and has continued in office for weeks even after losing the legislative majority. The exit of corrupt, illegitimate coalition government is good news for the people of Karnataka," Rao, also a Rajya Sabha member, said in a statement.

The confidence motion moved by Kumaraswamy received 99 votes in favour and 105 against it. After losing the trust vote, Kumaraswamy, 59, went to Raj Bhavan and submitted his resignation to Governor Vajubhai Vala.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram