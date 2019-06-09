Amit Shah Holds Meetings with BJP Leaders From 3 Assembly Poll-bound States
Shah held separate meetings with leaders from Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Haryana, all of which would go to polls later this year, at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi.
File photo of BJP leader Amit Shah.
New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday held deliberations with the party's core group leaders from three Assembly poll-bound states.
Party sources said Shah held separate meetings with leaders from Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Haryana, all of which would go to polls later this year, at the BJP headquarters here.
The deliberations among the party leaders are believed to have focussed on the preparation for the polls, with Shah taking stock of the prevailing political situation and discussing the BJP's strategy.
The BJP is in power in all the three states and their chief ministers also attended the exercise.
The BJP's main rival in all three states is either the Congress, as in Haryana, or an opposition alliance in which it is a major presence, as in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.
The saffron party decimated its rivals in these states in the recent Lok Sabha polls but Assembly elections will be fought on state-specific issues, with the performance of the respective state governments likely to be central planks.
