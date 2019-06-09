Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Amit Shah Holds Meetings with BJP Leaders From 3 Assembly Poll-bound States

Shah held separate meetings with leaders from Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Haryana, all of which would go to polls later this year, at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

PTI

Updated:June 9, 2019, 9:42 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Amit Shah Holds Meetings with BJP Leaders From 3 Assembly Poll-bound States
File photo of BJP leader Amit Shah.
Loading...

New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday held deliberations with the party's core group leaders from three Assembly poll-bound states.

Party sources said Shah held separate meetings with leaders from Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Haryana, all of which would go to polls later this year, at the BJP headquarters here.

The deliberations among the party leaders are believed to have focussed on the preparation for the polls, with Shah taking stock of the prevailing political situation and discussing the BJP's strategy.

The BJP is in power in all the three states and their chief ministers also attended the exercise.

The BJP's main rival in all three states is either the Congress, as in Haryana, or an opposition alliance in which it is a major presence, as in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

The saffron party decimated its rivals in these states in the recent Lok Sabha polls but Assembly elections will be fought on state-specific issues, with the performance of the respective state governments likely to be central planks.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram