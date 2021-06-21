Amit Shah Holds Talks With Gujarat Govt Over Redevelopment of Housing Colonies in Gandhinagar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held discussion with the Gujarat government over redevelopment of 122 housing colonies located within his Lok Sabha constituency Gandhinagar. Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, held a meeting with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, Revenue Minister Kaushik Patel and local MLA Bhupendra Patel over the issue.

The meeting, held at Circuit House in Gandhinagar, focused on paving the way for redevelopment of housing colonies in the state capital by removing administrative hurdles, he told reporters."In my Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, there are around 122 housing colonies. Several practical difficulties have emerged in their redevelopment. I discussed this with the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, Revenue Minister Kaushik Patel and MLA Bhupendrabhai about this," he said.

"The Gujarat government will work towards removing the administrative hurdles so that all these colonies, which are more than 25 years old, are redeveloped, and around 19,000 families get to live in new houses in a better environment," Shah said.Shah thanked the state and central governments for the development works being done in his constituency as he inaugurated four such projects - three flyovers and an APMC building.

He said the 44-km-long Gandhinagar-Sarkhej Highway was facing traffic congestion issue.Both the central and Gujarat governments came together to take up six laning of the highway at a cost of Rs 864 crore, the home minister said.

There will be six over-bridges on the road, out of which works on four are over and two of which, built at a cost of nearly Rs 44 crore, were inaugurated on Monday, Shah said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here