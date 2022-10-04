Amit Shah in J&K LIVE Updates: On Navami, Shah to Kick Off Day with 'Darshan' at Vaishno Devi Shrine; May Announce ST Status for Paharis

Live now
By: News Desk
Last Updated: October 04, 2022, 08:41 IST
Jammu and Kashmir, India
Amit Shah in J&K LIVE Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Jammu on Monday on a three-day visit of Jammu and Kashmir. Shah arrived in the evening and was received at the airport by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union minister Jitendra Singh, among others. The home minister is scheduled to meet various delegations, including those representing the Gujjar, Bakerwal and Pahari communities during his visit, Read More
Here’s what Home Minsiter Amit Shah is scheduled to do in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday:
A Grameen Bank branch manager from Dehradun survived a terrorist shooting in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday, triggering a scramble to catch the gunmen as the attack happened amid a multi-layer security net laid out for Union home minister Amit Shah three-day J&K visit that began in the evening.
A delegation of the Dogra community, led by the Jammu and Kashmir unit chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Ravinder Raina, and also comprising senior party leaders Ajat Shatru Singh, Devender Singh Rana and S S Slathia, among others, thanked the Centre for declaring a state holiday on the birth anniversary of the last Dogra ruler of the region, Maharaja Hari Singh, on September 23. Yuva Rajput Sabha and Amar Kshatriya Rajput Sabha leaders were also part of the delegation, the officials said.Sharing the pictures of the meeting on his Twitter handle, Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a state holiday on the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh to salute his contribution in making Jammu and Kashmir an integral part of India. “In Jammu, representatives of the Dogra community met and thanked Modiji wholeheartedly for the decision,” the home minister said in a tweet in Hindi.
पीएम @narendramodi जी ने जम्मू-कश्मीर को भारत का अभिन्न अंग बनाने में महाराजा हरि सिंह जी के योगदान को नमन करते हुए उनकी जयंती पर राजकीय अवकाश घोषित किया है।
जम्मू में डोगरा समाज के प्रतिनिधियों ने भेंट कर इस निर्णय पर मोदी जी का हृदय से धन्यवाद किया। pic.twitter.com/3jTuVB098e
— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 3, 2022
Welcoming the visit of the home minister, the Jammu and Kashmir Gujjar Bakerwals Organisations Coordination Committee appreciated the steps taken by the BJP-led Centre for the betterment of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in general and that of the STs in particular. However, convenor of the committee Anwar Choudhary appealed to Shah to allay the apprehensions that the ST status of the Gujjars, Bakerwals, Gadis and Sippis shall not be diluted by including any other section of people from Jammu and Kashmir in the category.
जम्मू में गुर्जर, बकरवाल व पहाड़ी समाज और सिख समुदाय के प्रतिनिधियों के साथ भेंट की। pic.twitter.com/CzKkj5AegH
— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 3, 2022
The STs have been granted 10 per cent reservation in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly for the first time after a recent delimitation exercise. Nine seats have been reserved for the STs, while seven are reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SCs). Gujjars and Bakerwals also staged a protest in Shopian district of south Kashmir, threatening to intensify the agitation if Paharis are given the ST status.
All the units of Army in Rajouri, both Ace of Spades Division and Romeo Force, have increased vigil with deployment of multiple Quick Reaction Teams and Mobile Vehicle Check Posts as part of security plan, the officials said. They said Army’s Ace of Spades Artillery Brigade which is looking after the security of Rajouri town is actively taking all measures of security and multiple teams of Army have also been deployed around the venue of the home minister’s rally.
Shah is scheduled to address a public rally in Rajouri town on Tuesday. All the intelligence agencies are maintaining the highest level of alertness, and police and paramilitary forces are taking utmost care of security arrangements in their areas of jurisdiction, a security official said. He said a multi-tier security cover has been put in place around the venue and a thick deployment of police, paramilitary and intelligence agencies’ teams has been made. Meanwhile, the venue of the rally was sealed by the security forces and only those carrying special passes are allowed to enter it, the officials said, adding the Army has increased its vigil in the entire region, especially in Rajouri town and the border areas.
Security forces on Monday conducted cordon and search operations at multiple locations here, they said. Joint teams of Army, police and paramilitary forces launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Chechra forest, Seeran and Dassal Jattan and conducted a thorough screening of the area for any suspicious movement, the officials said. They said the CASO is part of heightened security arrangements which were put in place in the border district ahead of the high profile visit. Multiple CASOs were carried out over the past couple of days in the district where area domination patrols are also going on continuously, the officials said, adding a similar search operation was conducted around the venue of the home minister’s rally and the entire area was sanitized.
