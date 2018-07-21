English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Amit Shah in Rajasthan Today as BJP Plans to Firm up Strategy for Elections in Poll-Bound State
Amit Shah will address the concluding session of the state BJP working committee meeting in Jaipur and then follow it up with a meeting with all party MPs and MLAs from there.
File photo of BJP national president Amit Shah. (Image: Reuters)
Jaipur/New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah will be in poll-bound Rajasthan on Saturday on a day-long visit during which he will attend several organisational meetings.
Shah will address the concluding session of the state BJP working committee meeting in Jaipur and then follow it up with a meeting with all party MPs and MLAs from there, a party statement said.
It said he will also address a social media volunteers' meeting in the state capital and then hold a review meeting with the organisational leaders, including 'vistaraks', district presidents and district in-charges of the state BJP.
He will also hold a meeting with the members of Rajasthan BJP core group and the party's state election campaign committee.
This will be Shah's first visit to the state after the appointment of the party's state president Madan Lal Saini.
"The strategy to win the next Assembly and the 2019 Lok Sabha elections will be discussed in the meeting tomorrow," Saini said.
He said the visit will "boost" morale of the party workers and leaders who are set to welcome Shah.
The BJP national president had visited Jaipur last year in July to meet the party office bearers, public representatives and religious heads.
During his July 21-23 visit last year, Shah had tasked the leaders to strengthen the party's booth-level organisation and implement the 'vistarak' scheme in which workers reach out to voters.
The state is heading for the assembly polls later this year.
Also Watch
Shah will address the concluding session of the state BJP working committee meeting in Jaipur and then follow it up with a meeting with all party MPs and MLAs from there, a party statement said.
It said he will also address a social media volunteers' meeting in the state capital and then hold a review meeting with the organisational leaders, including 'vistaraks', district presidents and district in-charges of the state BJP.
He will also hold a meeting with the members of Rajasthan BJP core group and the party's state election campaign committee.
This will be Shah's first visit to the state after the appointment of the party's state president Madan Lal Saini.
"The strategy to win the next Assembly and the 2019 Lok Sabha elections will be discussed in the meeting tomorrow," Saini said.
He said the visit will "boost" morale of the party workers and leaders who are set to welcome Shah.
The BJP national president had visited Jaipur last year in July to meet the party office bearers, public representatives and religious heads.
During his July 21-23 visit last year, Shah had tasked the leaders to strengthen the party's booth-level organisation and implement the 'vistarak' scheme in which workers reach out to voters.
The state is heading for the assembly polls later this year.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
Putinisms: Putin's Diplomacy Of Bullying
After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
Friday 20 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
Friday 20 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi
Thursday 19 July , 2018 No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
Thursday 19 July , 2018 Putinisms: Putin's Diplomacy Of Bullying
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Dhadak Movie Review: Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor Have a Winning Chemistry
- WhatsApp and Verificado: Understanding the fact checking tool that could be modified for India
- Cyberattack on Singapore Health Database Steals Details of 1.5 Million Users, Including PM
- Dhadak Movie Tweet Review: Will Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter Recreate the Magic of Sairat?
- Nora Fatehi Recreates The Iconic Dilbar Step Looking Hotter Than July
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...