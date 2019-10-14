Amit Shah Indisposed, Skips Three Rallies in Poll-bound Haryana
As the campaigning in Haryana for the October 21 Assembly polls enters its final leg, Shah was to address rallies at Tohana in Fatehabad, Ellenabad in Sirsa and Narnaund in Hisar on Monday.
File photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Chandigarh: Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah, who was to address three poll rallies in Haryana on Monday, was indisposed and therefore, unable to attend the events, a party leader said.
"Amit Shahji is indisposed and will not be addressing any of the three rallies," ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Sirsa MP Sunita Duggal told PTI over phone.
She said BJP leaders, including Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar, addressed the rallies in Tohana and Ellenabad in Shah's absence.
The Narnaund rally will also be addressed by other senior BJP leaders in the evening, Duggal said.
While two of the constituencies -- Tohana and Narnaund -- are represented by state BJP chief Subhash Barala and minister Abhimanyu Singh Sindhu (Capt Abhimanyu) respectively, Ellenabad is represented by senior Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Singh Chautala.
A senior BJP leader said Shah's poll meetings in Haryana for October 16 were being worked out.
On October 9, Shah had addressed poll meetings in the Kaithal, Loharu and Meham Assembly segments, which are represented in the House by opposition Congress and INLD MLAs.
