Amit Shah, Jaishankar, Ramesh Pokhriyal Among 21 New Faces in Narendra Modi Cabinet
A total of 58 ministers took oath on Thursday. Of these, 54 were from the BJP, and one each was from Shiromani Akali Dal, Loktantrik Janata Party, Shiv Sena and the Republican Party of India (A).
Amit Shah being sworn-in as a Cabinet minister by President Ram Nath Kovind during a ceremony at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Headlined by BJP chief Amit Shah and former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, 21 new names entered Narendra Modi’s cabinet on Thursday and were administered the oath of office at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
While six of these new ministers were sworn-in as Union Ministers, 14 have taken oath as Ministers of State and one has been sworn in as MoS with Independent charge. Apart from Shah and Jaishankar, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Arjun Munda, Pralhad Joshi, Mahendra Nath Pandey and Arvind Sawant are the new Union ministers.
The new ministers of state are Danve Raosaheb Dadarao, G Kishan Reddy, Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre, Anurag Thakur, Angadi Suresh Channabasappa, Nityananda Rai, Rattan Lal Kataria, Renuka Singh, Som Prakash, Deboshree Chaudhuri, Rameshwar Teli, Kailash Chaudhary, Pratap Sarangi and V Muraleedharan. Prahlad Singh Patel is the only first-time MoS with Independent charge.
