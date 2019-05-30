Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Amit Shah, Jaishankar, Ramesh Pokhriyal Among 21 New Faces in Narendra Modi Cabinet

A total of 58 ministers took oath on Thursday. Of these, 54 were from the BJP, and one each was from Shiromani Akali Dal, Loktantrik Janata Party, Shiv Sena and the Republican Party of India (A).

News18.com

Updated:May 30, 2019, 11:21 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Amit Shah, Jaishankar, Ramesh Pokhriyal Among 21 New Faces in Narendra Modi Cabinet
Amit Shah being sworn-in as a Cabinet minister by President Ram Nath Kovind during a ceremony at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Headlined by BJP chief Amit Shah and former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, 21 new names entered Narendra Modi’s cabinet on Thursday and were administered the oath of office at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

While six of these new ministers were sworn-in as Union Ministers, 14 have taken oath as Ministers of State and one has been sworn in as MoS with Independent charge. Apart from Shah and Jaishankar, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Arjun Munda, Pralhad Joshi, Mahendra Nath Pandey and Arvind Sawant are the new Union ministers.

The new ministers of state are Danve Raosaheb Dadarao, G Kishan Reddy, Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre, Anurag Thakur, Angadi Suresh Channabasappa, Nityananda Rai, Rattan Lal Kataria, Renuka Singh, Som Prakash, Deboshree Chaudhuri, Rameshwar Teli, Kailash Chaudhary, Pratap Sarangi and V Muraleedharan. Prahlad Singh Patel is the only first-time MoS with Independent charge.

A total of 58 ministers took oath on Thursday. Of these, 54 were from the BJP, and one each was from Shiromani Akali Dal, Loktantrik Janata Party, Shiv Sena and the Republican Party of India (A).
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram