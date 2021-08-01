Amit Shah lauds CM Adityanath, Says Criminals Are Now Fearful of Yogi Government

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah on his visit to Lucknow, on Sunday, lauded the Yogi Adityanath Government in the state. Amit Shah who was in Lucknow to lay the foundation stone of Science and Forensic University mmsaid that criminals and corrupt people in UP now fear the Yogi Adityanath government.

Speaking on the occasion, HM Shah said, “There is fear of Yogi ji in the heart of the corrupt, due to which corruption has reduced. The Bharatiya Janata Party works for the development of the country. I am standing in UP in 2021, so I can proudly say that Yogi Adityanath did the work of taking Uttar Pradesh forward. Earlier in UP women were insecure, bullets were fired in broad daylight and the mafia ruled.”

“Due to the Corona pandemic, I have come to the land of UP after a long time. The echo of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ should be heard till the ears of those who are having dreams of forming the government in Uttar Pradesh,” said HM Amit Shah while targeting the opposition parties in the state.

While addressing the program, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Today women and all the citizens are safe in Uttar Pradesh. Assets worth Rs 1584 crore were seized from professional mafia and gangsters in Uttar Pradesh. Today there is an atmosphere of fear in the mafia. Because the Uttar Pradesh Police is now seen working afresh. The change that has taken place in Uttar Pradesh is not hidden from anyone. At the same time, before 2017, Uttar Pradesh was considered to be a state of riots, it was occupied by the mafia.”

Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday laid the foundation stone of the proposed being constructed on 50 acres of land in Lucknow. The UP State Forensic Science Institute will be the centre of excellence in the field of scientific crime investigation with modern facilities and technology. This institute, being set up with the efforts of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will set the best standards of study, education, research, and training. This institute will act as a resource centre in the field of forensic science, behavioral science, civil and crime law by becoming a pool of trained manpower.

The institute will not only cooperate in the investigation of complex crimes but will also provide better opportunities for education and employment to the youth. In this institute, to be headed by a senior police officer, students of science and IT stream will be able to do courses in various subjects. The institute will also work to train forensic scientists working in forensic labs and police personnel by developing professional skills for scientific investigation of cases of complex crimes.

The State government along with the UP State Forensic Science Institute is also setting up forensic labs at the police range level across the State. In which forensic equipment and DNA lab will be present. The DNA labs have already been started in Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, and Agra while other forensic labs are being set up in various districts of the state.

