1-min read

Amit Shah Leads BJP's Door-to-door Campaign on Citizenship Amendment Act

Amit Shah visited homes in Lajpat Nagar and talked to people about the benefits of the amended citizenship law. He also distributed literature on the subject and urged them to go through it.

PTI

Updated:January 5, 2020, 7:09 PM IST
File photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah .
File photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah .

New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday led the party's door-to-door 10-day campaign to spread awareness about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act with top party leaders reaching out to people across the country, amid a wave of protests against the contentious law since it was passed in December.

Shah visited homes in Lajpat Nagar and talked to people about the benefits of the amended citizenship law. He also distributed literature on the subject and urged them to go through it.

During his visits to several houses in an area with a significant population of refugees who had arrived in India after Partition, he was seen urging people to take out their mobile phones to give a missed call to a toll-free number the BJP has launched for the masses to register their support to the law.

"Your support to the law has now reached Modi ji," he told members of a family after they dialled the number.

The BJP has launched a 'Jan Jagran' (public awareness) campaign to contact three crore families to counter the opposition's campaign against the CAA and inform the masses about its features.

While Shah was in Delhi, other top party leaders like Rajnath Singh, J P Nadda and Nitin Gadkari were in different parts of the country as part of the campaign, which will end on January 15.

