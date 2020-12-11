Amit Shah Likely to Visit Bengal on Dec 19 as BJP, Trinamool Cross Swords Over Attack on Nadda Convoy

Union home minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah is likely to tour West Bengal on December 19 and 20 to attend in three party programmes, sources told News18 on Friday. The proposed visit comes in the backdrop of heated exchange between the saffron party and Trinamool Congress after an attack on BJP chief JP Nadda’s convoy on Thursday.

Shah had called the attack on Nadda, allegedly by Trinamool Congress workers, "sponsored violence", and sought a report from the Mamata Banerjee government over the "serious security lapses". He alleged that the state has "descended into an era of tyranny and anarchy" under the Trinamool rule.

Nadda's convoy was allegedly attacked with stones and bricks while on its way to Diamond Harbour in Kolkata. Cars of several party leaders, including that of BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, which were part of the convoy, were damaged in the alleged attack.

“Bengal has descended into an era of tyranny, anarchy and darkness under the Trinamool rule. The manner in which political violence has been institutionalised and brought to the extreme in West Bengal under TMC rule is sad and worrying,” Shah had said.

Condemning the attack, Shah said the Centre was taking the "incident seriously" and the West Bengal government "will have to answer to the peace-loving people of the state for this sponsored violence”.

Expressing serious security concerns, Dilip Ghosh in a letter to Shah had alleged that "during his (Nadda's) different engagements in Kolkata, it was observed that there was serious lapses on security arrangements, purportedly due to negligence and “casual approach” of the state police department.

Ghosh also alleged that a "mob" of over 200 people with sticks and bamboos were demonstrating raising black flags in front of BJP's state unit office in Kolkata. He also claimed that some of the protesters climbed on cars parked outside the party's office and raised slogans, and the "police did not intervene to stop them and casually allowed them to come within a close perimeter of Nadda ji's vehicle".

Nadda is currently on a two-day visit to West Bengal, where assembly election is due next year. Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee represents Diamond Harbour in the Lok Sabha.

Hitting back at the BJP, Banerjee said the BJP sends its leaders to do “nautanki” in the state and alleged that the attack was “staged” by the saffron party.

"They (BJP) have no other work. Some times the home minister is here, other times its Chaddha, Nadda, Fadda, Bhaddha -- all are here. When they've no audience, they call their workers for doing nautanki (drama)," she said.