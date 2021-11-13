Amit Shah 'Loves Hindi More Than Gujarati', Says Only Official Language Used to Write Files at Home Ministry

Declaring that he “loves Hindi language more than Gujarati", Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday said he is proud to announce that there is not a single file in his ministry that is written or read in English.

“I want to say with pride that today there is not even a single file in the Home Ministry, which is written or read in English, we have completely accepted the official language. Many departments are also moving in this direction," Shah said while addressing ‘Akhil Bharatiya Rajbhasha Sammelan’ in Varanasi.

He added that one of the main points of the new education policy of the country is the “protection and promotion of languages and also the protection and promotion of the official language".

“In the new education policy, emphasis has been laid on the official language and mother tongue. The new change that the Prime Minister has made will change the future of India," the home minister said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.