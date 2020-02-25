Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » India
2-min read

Amit Shah, Mamata Banerjee to Meet in Bhubaneswar on Friday For The First Time Post-CAA

State government officials and TMC leadership remained tightlipped whether the two leaders will hold any one-on-one meeting on the sidelines of the meeting.

PTI

Updated:February 25, 2020, 11:44 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Amit Shah, Mamata Banerjee to Meet in Bhubaneswar on Friday For The First Time Post-CAA
Photo for representation. (PTI)

Kolkata/Bhubaneswar: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the Eastern Zonal Council meeting in Bhubaneswar on Friday for the first time after the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was enacted. Banerjee, who has been a bitter critic of the CAA-NPR-NRC issues, already reached the Odisha capital where the EZC meeting will be held under the chairmanship of Shah.

State government officials and TMC leadership remained tightlipped whether the two leaders will hold any one-on-one meeting on the sidelines of the meeting. Banerjee did not attend meetings of the Niti Aayog and several others convened by the BJP-led Union government and now her decision to take part in the meeting chaired by Shah has raised eyebrows in the political circles here.

CPI(M) legislative party leader Sujan Chakraborty wondered why Banerjee is silent on ongoing violence over CAA in Delhi and hinted that it is part of a "tacit understanding between the BJP and the TMC". "Delhi is burning as @RSSorg; its minions are creating havoc in the capital. But @MamataOfficial is unusually silent! Another message to @AmitShah before the Bhubaneswar meet? Another exposure of the under the table agreement between @BJP4India & @AITCofficial on the offing?" he tweeted.

The TMC leadership, however, denied the claim saying it is for keeping a working relationship with the Centre. "If we don't attend meetings, opposition parties make it an issue. If we attend meetings, then also they have an issue. In a federal structure, it is expected that both the state government and central government will have a working relation," a senior TMC leader said.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh welcomed Banerjee's decision to attend the meeting but took a swipe at her for not attending previous meetings convened by the union government. "It is good that she is going to attend the meeting. We welcome it. Maybe she has changed her mind, as anti-CAA protests are now getting weaker with every passing day," he said.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city in January, Banerjee had paid a "courtesy visit" at Raj Bhawan. Meanwhile, a Bhubaneswar report said Banerjee was welcomed by Odisha's Parliamentary Affairs Minister B K Arukha on behalf of the state government.

After her arrival, the West Bengal chief minister left for Puri and scheduled to have 'darshan' of Lord Jagannath on Wednesday. At the Bhubaneswar airport, Benerjee said she will meet her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik on Thursday.

Chief Ministers of Bihar and Jharkhand, Nitish Kumar and Hemant Soren respectively, are also scheduled to attend the EZC meeting here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram