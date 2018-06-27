Amit Shah on Why Congress 'Used Only Two Stanzas' of Vande Mataram During Freedom Struggle

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Wednesday said that Congress disrespected ‘Vande Mataram’ by using only a few stanzas to appease a section of the people during the freedom struggle. “It was due to this shameful act that ‘desh ka vibhajan hua (Our country was divided)’,” said Shah.Addressing the Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay Memorial Lecture organised by Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation in Kolkata, Shah said, “I hang my head in shame whenever I think about how Congress used only two paragraphs of ‘Vande Mataram’ for their vested interest during the freedom struggle.”He said it was disheartening that the “Congress’ politics over Vande Mataram” divided India. The BJP president further added that the song united people from Kashmir to Kanyakumari as it was never religious nor political.“Unfortunately, Congress politicised it and used only two paragraphs. It is not the Muslim league nor the two-nation policy to be blamed for the partition of India. It is the Congress which should be blamed for it,” claimed Shah.He said that the song still gives him goose bumps and fills him with a sense of motherland, love for the nation. “There was an attempt by the Congress to break Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay’s vision of unity and oneness,” said Shah.The Bengali poem was written in the 1870s and later composed into a song by Rabindranath Tagore.Shah is set to travel to the Tarapith temple in West Bengal’s Birbhum district. Following that, he will be he chairing a session with the party workers there. Later, he will travel to Purulia and hold a meeting with party leaders there.He is also set to address a public meeting at in Purulia and will meet the family members of two BJP party workers who were allegedly killed due to a political rivalry.