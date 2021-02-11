Amit Shah Promises New 'Narayani Sena Battalion' in Paramilitary Forces in Run Up to Bengal Elections

Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Polls later this year, political parties across the spectrum are doling out sops to appease different sections of the State. Considering the sentiments of the Rajbonshi community in North Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday announced a new 'Narayani Sena Battalion' in the paramilitary forces and said that the training centre will be named after ‘veer’ (brave) Chila Roy (the Prince and younger brother of King Nara Narayan of Koch Dynasty.

He also pledged to fulfill the dream of ‘Sonar Bangla’ in West Bengal in five years and requested the masses to vote for the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Recently, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also played a masterstroke by announcing the formation of three separate police battalions under the names of ‘Narayani’ in Cooch Behar, ‘Gorkha’ in the Hills and ‘Jangalmahal’ focusing on tribal belt. It was a long pending demand for 'Narayani Sena Battallion' by the Rajbonshi in North Bengal.

With more than 30 percent vote share, Rajbonshi are undeniably a deciding factor to turn the tables for any political party in North Bengal. It was Rajbonshi which helped the BJP to gain massive inroads in the region in the last Lok Sabha polls.

They were the deciding factor during the Left rule till TMC came to power in 2011 under Mamata Banerjee.

BJP and TMC both know it well that any significant division in the Rajbonshi vote share — a deciding factor in nearly 50 out of 54 Assembly segments in North Bengal out of the 294 Assembly seats in the State — could jeopardise her mission ‘Ekush’ (2021 Assembly polls).

While addressing a ‘Porivartan Yatra’ in Rash Mela Ground in Cooch Behar, Shah said, “Today, I feel honoured to address you from Cooch Behar which is known for the bravery of Narayani Sena. Once Narayani Sena courageously fought with the Mughals and chased them away. Now once again infiltrators are entering India illegally. We will dedicate a Narayani Sena battalion in the paramilitary forces soon. Not the least the training centre for Narayani Sena will be known as Chila Roy.”

He said, “I heard TMC leaders are discussing why BJP has launched this ‘Porivartan Yatra? I would like to tell them that this ‘Porivartan Yatra’ is not to replace one chief minister by another. This ‘Porivartan Yatra’ is to free Bengal from the misrule of Mamata and ‘Bhaipo’s (Abhisekh Banerjee). This ‘Porivartan Yatra’ is to fulfill the dream of ‘Sonar Bangal’. This ‘Porivartan Yatra’ is to stop illegal infiltrators. Therefore, I would like to request you to vote for BJP for Sonar Bengal.``

Announcing BJP’s road map for North Bengal, he said, “Not only Narayani Sena battalion but we will set up Rajbonshi Cultural Centre, a Tourist Circuit and Thakur Panchanan memorial centre with his statue if we come to power in 2021. The Rajbonshi cultural Centre will cost Rs 500 crore while Rs 250 crore will be earmarked for the statue of Panchanan Barman.”

On Central schemes, the Union Home Minister while accusing Mamata for blocking it, said, “Mamata Banerjee is not implementing the central schemes including ‘Ayushman Bharat’ in Bengal. Crores of people across India have availed free surgeries under Ayushman Bharat. Not the least, Mamata is also blocking PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme and depriving farmers from its benefits. But I am sorry to say that didi has not implemented the scheme in Bengal. Mamataji, don’t you think people of Bengal have the right to avail this free and quality treatment? Why are you not implementing it? Mamataji, we are not doing politics, it’s you who are doing politics.”

“I would like to assure the people of Bengal that within minutes of forming the government in 2021, we will implement Ayushman Bharat health scheme in our first cabinet meeting,” Shah said, while alleging that she is not sending the list of farmers from Bengal for the central monetary schemes because she is afraid of PM Modi’s popularity.

“BJP under the leadership of PM Modi can only ensure good governance in Bengal. Our target is to ensure good governance and development in West Bengal and on the other side, Didi (Mamata) is busy in ‘bhatija kalyan’ (nephew’s rise) as the next chief minister of the state. In this election, we are going to win more than 200 seats. There will be double engine government in West Bengal,” he added.

“Cholo paltai (let’s change).... cholo paltai.... cholo paltai,” Shah raised slogans while ending his speech.