Amit Shah Rally LIVE: Power in 19 States Meaningless Until We Uproot Mamata in Bengal, Says BJP Chief

BJP president Amit Shah says he will visit each district in West Bengal in the run-up to 2019 Lok Sabha elections to “uproot” the Trinamool Congress and Mamata Banerjee. Addressing a massive rally in Kolkata, Shah says the BJP’s ruling status in 19 states is “meaningless” unless it brings ‘parivartan’ or change in Bengal, the birthplace of party founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee. He also countered Mamata’s allegation and said the BJP is not anti-Bengal, but is “anti-Mamata”. Raking up the issue of National Registry of Citizens (NRC) in Assam and Mamata’s opposition to it, Shah said the Centre was trying to crackdown on illegal immigrants from Bangladesh for the sake of national security. Apart from Shah’s rally, City of Joy is also witnessing a counter ‘Dhikkar Divas’ being observed by the Trinamool Congress to blunt Shah’s scathing attack.



Aug 11, 2018 2:38 pm (IST) Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi kick started the party’s campaign for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections from state capital Jaipur on Saturday. He will also visit at least two major temples in the city and return to Delhi in the evening. Gandhi’s two pit stops will be at Jaipur’s Moti Dungri Ganesh Temple and at the Govind Devji Temple, which is inside the Jaipur City Palace premises. Gandhi’s strategy of visiting temples is a continuation of the campaign in Gujarat in December last year, when he visited 27 temples across the state in the span of a month.

Aug 11, 2018 2:35 pm (IST) We want to ask Mamata Banerjee why is she protecting Bangladeshi infiltrators? Rahul Gandhi is also not clarifying his stand on the issue. This is because of Congress' vote-bank politics: BJP President Amit Shah in Kolkata. ৩ লক্ষ ৫৯ হাজার টাকা কেন্দ্র সরকার দিয়েছে। কিন্তু বাংলায় উন্নয়ন না করে মমতার সিন্ডিকেট সব খেয়ে নিয়েছে : @AmitShah #BJPForSonarBanglahttps://t.co/jfiK0NJ0Qm — BJP Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) August 11, 2018

Aug 11, 2018 2:33 pm (IST) Union Minister Babul Supriyo alleges that owners of cable networks were threatened and forced to black out channels while Amit Shah was speaking LIVE at Mayo Road in Kolkata. Reliable sources confirm #SitiCable owner Sri.Suresh Sethia was threatened yesterday& forced to BlackOut Prime Bengali News Channels Blocking the Live Telecast of Sri @AmitShah ji’s Rally&Speech•It didn’t work cuz National Channels r reaching it LIVE to the Hearts of WB•#TMছিঃ — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) August 11, 2018

Aug 11, 2018 2:28 pm (IST) Amit Shah Ends Speech | Amit Shah ends speech with Vande Mataram. Rohingya and Bangladeshi infiltrators in Bengal will be BJP's focus area, Shah makes it clear

Aug 11, 2018 2:25 pm (IST) "We gave central funds to West Bengal, but they were misused. It went as a gift to bhatija (Abhisekh) and syndicate. TMC creates a problem during Durga immersion. But if BJP wins, I promise people will be given free will be pray and immerse the Goddess. Let us swear to make Bengal a place of Syama Prasad Mukherjee and give a chance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi," says Amit Shah.

Aug 11, 2018 2:22 pm (IST) Amit Shah gives a clarion call for winning Bengal by overthrowing the TMC. Says BJP's winning streak across the country is meaningless until it seizes power in Bengal. "BJP is ruling in 19 states. But I beleive that victory in these states is meaningless until we win over the place of Syama Prasad Mukherjee and Rabindranath Tagore. Let us give a chance to Narendra Modi," he says. TMC should clear their stand on refugees from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh: Shri @AmitShah https://t.co/R1hPvGXymh #BJPForSonarBangla pic.twitter.com/0jrzEd99rG — BJP (@BJP4India) August 11, 2018

Aug 11, 2018 2:19 pm (IST) "We will make sure that the process of NRC Assam is carried out peacefully. Neither Mamata Banerjee nor Rahul Gandhi can stop us from doing it," says Amit Shah.

Aug 11, 2018 2:19 pm (IST) "Signals of all Bengali channels have been lowered so that people will not be able to watch us. But even if you try to suppress our voices, we will go to every district of Bengal and throw TMC out," says Amit Shah.

Aug 11, 2018 2:18 pm (IST) Amit Shah makes it clear that the BJP would make NRC and illegal infiltration one of its main agenda in Bengal for 2019 elections. "If we want to a developed Bengal, then vote for BJP," he says.

Aug 11, 2018 2:17 pm (IST) "Mamata Banerjee was elected because she fought against corruption but now scams are everywhere in Bengal," says Amit Shah, while hinting West Bengal CM's nephew Abhishekh for his alleged involvement in scams.

Aug 11, 2018 2:15 pm (IST) "Law and order has been thrown out of gear in West Bengal. The Bengal, where Rabindra Sangeet used to resonate once, is now all about explosions," says Amit Shah in Kolkata rally.

Aug 11, 2018 2:14 pm (IST) "The Union governemnt will amend the Citizenship Act to accommodate refugees. Opposition has to decide whether it will support that amendment or not," says Amit Shah during Kolkata rally.

Aug 11, 2018 2:12 pm (IST) "I want to ask Mamata Banerjee if she is not worried for West Bengal's Hindus and Muslims and their jobs? If we don't stop this infiltration, West Bengal won't see any progress. The only solution to this problem is NRC," Amit Shah says.

Aug 11, 2018 2:10 pm (IST) "In 2005, Mamata Banerjee protested against Bangladeshi infiltrators because they were Left's vote bank. Now these Bangladeshis are TMC's vote bank and therefore she is against NRC," says Amit Shah.

Aug 11, 2018 2:08 pm (IST) "Mamata didi, Congress leaders, kindly specify are you with the country or only for vote bank politics. I want to ask you people, arent't Bangladeshi infiltrators a threat to India? Shouldn't we drag them out? We are members of Bharatiya Janata Party. For us country comes first, and not vote bank politics," Amit Shah says.

Aug 11, 2018 2:06 pm (IST) "We are people who follow Ramakrishna Paramahansa and Vivekanand. We are not against Bengal but against Mamata government. Recently, she made a huge issue out of NRC in Assam. I have come here to tell people what is it about. Mamata didi, NRC won't stop because of you. We will definitely complete the NRC process in Assam and drag out each and every infiltrator from India," says Amit Shah.

Aug 11, 2018 2:03 pm (IST) "I will go to every district in Bengal to dethrone Trinamool Congress," Amit Shah challenges Mamata Banerjee, while asking her to open her ears and hear him well.

Aug 11, 2018 2:02 pm (IST) Amit Shah is addresses 'Yuva Swabhiman Samavesh Rally' in Kolkata, West Bengal. Shri @AmitShah is addressing 'Yuva Swabhiman Samavesh Rally' in Kolkata, West Bengal. Watch LIVE at https://t.co/3VcU2GfkGW #BJPForSonarBangla pic.twitter.com/aPs6l15Z9R — BJP LIVE (@BJPLive) August 11, 2018

Aug 11, 2018 1:58 pm (IST) Amit Shah Begins Speaking in Kolkata | Amit Shah begins speech with chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'. Asks people to swear to bring in change in Bengal with this slogan.

Aug 11, 2018 1:57 pm (IST) "Yes, it is true that Mamata Didi has brought 'change' in Bengal — change of scams like Rose Valley. TMC means terror making machine. Mamata Didi is not turning Bengal into London, but into Bangladesh," says Poonam Mahajan.

Aug 11, 2018 1:54 pm (IST) 'Picture Abhi Baaki Hai': Poonam Mahajan on Massive Gathering at Shah's Rally | Instead of Rabindra sangeet, now sounds of explosion has become common in Bengal. It's unfortunate that youths were misled. There is no job for them," says Dilip Ghosh. Poonam Mahajan borrows a dialogue from the popular Bollywood movie 'Om Shanti Om' to describe the massive gathering at Amit Shah's rally. "This is just the trailer, picture abhi baaki hai (the movie is yet to be released)," she says.

Aug 11, 2018 1:47 pm (IST) 'Won't Let Bengal Become Bangladesh' | "Trinamool Congress is supporting Bangladeshis and Rohingyas for votes bank. Lakhs of people are gathered here today because they want parivartan (change) in Bengal. We will not allow West Bengal to turn into Bangladesh," says Dilip Ghosh.

Aug 11, 2018 1:44 pm (IST) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Dilip Ghosh delivers speech at Amit Shah's Kolkata rally. State BJP president Dilip Ghosh had earlier said that NRC will be published, on the lines of the one in Assam, if the saffron party was voted to power in the state.

Aug 11, 2018 1:43 pm (IST) BJP national president Amit Shah tweets, "Have reached Kolkata where I will be addressing lakhs of young men and women who have come from all parts of West Bengal to attend the "Yuva Swabhiman Samavesh", an awakening that will uproot the undemocratic and totalitarian TMC government in the state. #BJPForSonarBangla (sic). Have reached Kolkata where I will be addressing lakhs of young men and women who have come from all parts of West Bengal to attend the "Yuva Swabhiman Samavesh", an awakening that will uproot the undemocratic and totalitarian TMC government in the state. #BJPForSonarBangla pic.twitter.com/znV2I2qSFt — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 11, 2018

Aug 11, 2018 1:26 pm (IST) Amit Shah Arrives at Mayo Road | Amit Shah arrives at Mayo Road to address a sea of supporters ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections. After making inroads in the northeast, Shah has set an ambitious target for the party in Bengal for the Lok Sabha election, asking the party cadre to ensure 22 out of the 42 seats. He has made regular visits since 2017. He visited Bengal on April 25 and then in September 11 last year. He also visited Bengal on June 27 and Saturday’s visit would be his second in less than 50 days.

Aug 11, 2018 1:25 pm (IST) Glimpses of BJP national president Amit Shah's rousing reception on his arrival at Kolkata airport in West Bengal. Glimpses of BJP National President Shri @AmitShah's rousing reception on his arrival at Kolkata airport in West Bengal. #BJPForSonarBangla pic.twitter.com/767c70yOm8 — BJP LIVE (@BJPLive) August 11, 2018