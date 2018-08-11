Amit Shah Rally LIVE: Power in 19 States Meaningless Until We Uproot Mamata in Bengal, Says BJP Chief

Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi kick started the party’s campaign for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections from state capital Jaipur on Saturday. He will also visit at least two major temples in the city and return to Delhi in the evening. Gandhi’s two pit stops will be at Jaipur’s Moti Dungri Ganesh Temple and at the Govind Devji Temple, which is inside the Jaipur City Palace premises. Gandhi’s strategy of visiting temples is a continuation of the campaign in Gujarat in December last year, when he visited 27 temples across the state in the span of a month.
We want to ask Mamata Banerjee why is she protecting Bangladeshi infiltrators? Rahul Gandhi is also not clarifying his stand on the issue. This is because of Congress' vote-bank politics: BJP President Amit Shah in Kolkata.
৩ লক্ষ ৫৯ হাজার টাকা কেন্দ্র সরকার দিয়েছে। কিন্তু বাংলায় উন্নয়ন না করে মমতার সিন্ডিকেট সব খেয়ে নিয়েছে : @AmitShah #BJPForSonarBanglahttps://t.co/jfiK0NJ0Qm— BJP Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) August 11, 2018
Union Minister Babul Supriyo alleges that owners of cable networks were threatened and forced to black out channels while Amit Shah was speaking LIVE at Mayo Road in Kolkata.
Reliable sources confirm #SitiCable owner Sri.Suresh Sethia was threatened yesterday& forced to BlackOut Prime Bengali News Channels Blocking the Live Telecast of Sri @AmitShah ji’s Rally&Speech•It didn’t work cuz National Channels r reaching it LIVE to the Hearts of WB•#TMছিঃ— Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) August 11, 2018
Amit Shah pays tributes to Bengali revolutionary Khudiram Bose at 'Yuva Swabhiman Samavesh Rally', Kolkata.
Shri @AmitShah pays tributes to #KhudiramBose at 'Yuva Swabhiman Samavesh Rally', Kolkata. Watch LIVE at https://t.co/vpP0MI6iTu & https://t.co/jtwD1yPhm4. #BJPForSonarBangla pic.twitter.com/SntbQyN6cB— BJP (@BJP4India) August 11, 2018
"We gave central funds to West Bengal, but they were misused. It went as a gift to bhatija (Abhisekh) and syndicate. TMC creates a problem during Durga immersion. But if BJP wins, I promise people will be given free will be pray and immerse the Goddess. Let us swear to make Bengal a place of Syama Prasad Mukherjee and give a chance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi," says Amit Shah.
Amit Shah gives a clarion call for winning Bengal by overthrowing the TMC. Says BJP's winning streak across the country is meaningless until it seizes power in Bengal. "BJP is ruling in 19 states. But I beleive that victory in these states is meaningless until we win over the place of Syama Prasad Mukherjee and Rabindranath Tagore. Let us give a chance to Narendra Modi," he says.
TMC should clear their stand on refugees from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh: Shri @AmitShah https://t.co/R1hPvGXymh #BJPForSonarBangla pic.twitter.com/0jrzEd99rG— BJP (@BJP4India) August 11, 2018
"Mamata didi, Congress leaders, kindly specify are you with the country or only for vote bank politics. I want to ask you people, arent't Bangladeshi infiltrators a threat to India? Shouldn't we drag them out? We are members of Bharatiya Janata Party. For us country comes first, and not vote bank politics," Amit Shah says.
"We are people who follow Ramakrishna Paramahansa and Vivekanand. We are not against Bengal but against Mamata government. Recently, she made a huge issue out of NRC in Assam. I have come here to tell people what is it about. Mamata didi, NRC won't stop because of you. We will definitely complete the NRC process in Assam and drag out each and every infiltrator from India," says Amit Shah.
Amit Shah is addresses 'Yuva Swabhiman Samavesh Rally' in Kolkata, West Bengal.
Shri @AmitShah is addressing 'Yuva Swabhiman Samavesh Rally' in Kolkata, West Bengal. Watch LIVE at https://t.co/3VcU2GfkGW #BJPForSonarBangla pic.twitter.com/aPs6l15Z9R— BJP LIVE (@BJPLive) August 11, 2018
'Picture Abhi Baaki Hai': Poonam Mahajan on Massive Gathering at Shah's Rally | Instead of Rabindra sangeet, now sounds of explosion has become common in Bengal. It's unfortunate that youths were misled. There is no job for them," says Dilip Ghosh. Poonam Mahajan borrows a dialogue from the popular Bollywood movie 'Om Shanti Om' to describe the massive gathering at Amit Shah's rally. "This is just the trailer, picture abhi baaki hai (the movie is yet to be released)," she says.
BJP national president Amit Shah tweets, "Have reached Kolkata where I will be addressing lakhs of young men and women who have come from all parts of West Bengal to attend the "Yuva Swabhiman Samavesh", an awakening that will uproot the undemocratic and totalitarian TMC government in the state. #BJPForSonarBangla (sic).
Have reached Kolkata where I will be addressing lakhs of young men and women who have come from all parts of West Bengal to attend the "Yuva Swabhiman Samavesh", an awakening that will uproot the undemocratic and totalitarian TMC government in the state. #BJPForSonarBangla pic.twitter.com/znV2I2qSFt— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 11, 2018
BJP national president Amit Shah arrives at the venue.
BJP National President @AmitShah arrives at the venue. Watch LIVE at https://t.co/3VcU2GfkGW #BJPForSonarBangla pic.twitter.com/KErxv5Uao7— BJP LIVE (@BJPLive) August 11, 2018
Ever since the Assam NRC final draft was released, opposition party leaders have consistently dismissed it, especially West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who has entered in a bitter war of words with the BJP, calling it nothing but an attempt to 'divide and rule'.
Amit Shah Arrives at Mayo Road | Amit Shah arrives at Mayo Road to address a sea of supporters ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections. After making inroads in the northeast, Shah has set an ambitious target for the party in Bengal for the Lok Sabha election, asking the party cadre to ensure 22 out of the 42 seats. He has made regular visits since 2017. He visited Bengal on April 25 and then in September 11 last year. He also visited Bengal on June 27 and Saturday’s visit would be his second in less than 50 days.
Glimpses of BJP national president Amit Shah's rousing reception on his arrival at Kolkata airport in West Bengal.
Glimpses of BJP National President Shri @AmitShah's rousing reception on his arrival at Kolkata airport in West Bengal. #BJPForSonarBangla pic.twitter.com/767c70yOm8— BJP LIVE (@BJPLive) August 11, 2018
