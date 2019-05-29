English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amit Shah, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Smriti Irani Resign From Rajya Sabha After Being Elected to Lower House
The BJP is likely to use these three vacancies to bring in ally leaders like LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan, who is not a member of any House but may become a minister in the Modi government, to the Upper House.
PM Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he, along with BJP President Amit Shah, arrives at the party headquarters to celebrate the party's victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah, Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Smriti Irani and DMK leader Kanimozhi have ceased to be the members of the Upper House of Parliament after being elected to the Lok Sabha, the Rajya Sabha secretariat said on Wednesday.
The BJP is likely to use these three vacancies to bring in leaders like its ally LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan, who is not a member of any House but may become a minister in the Modi government, to the Upper House.
Paswan may get elected to the Rajya Sabha from Bihar, from where Prasad was a member. Prasad has won the Lok Sabha elections from Patna.
Similarly, the two seats which will fall vacant from Gujarat, after both Shah and Irani got elected to the Lok Sabha, may be used for accommodating those leaders who have lost the election but may be given berth in the Cabinet.
Shah has won the election from Gandhinagar in Gujarat and Irani from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. Kanimozhi won the election from Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu.
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces 'Modi Sitafal Kulfi'
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
PM Modi's Advice To Newly-Elected MPs, "Shun VIP Culture"
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Facebook Deleted Over 2 Billion Fake Accounts In Three Months
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces 'Modi Sitafal Kulfi'
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 PM Modi's Advice To Newly-Elected MPs, "Shun VIP Culture"
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Facebook Deleted Over 2 Billion Fake Accounts In Three Months
