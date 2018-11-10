English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amit Shah Releases BJP's Chhattisgarh Manifesto; Up to Rs 2 Lakh Interest-Free Loans for Women
While releasing the poll manifesto, CM Raman Singh announced interest-free loans of upto Rs 2 lakh for women to establish their business.
BJP chief Amit Shah releases party's election manifesto for Chhattisgarh
Loading...
New Delhi: A day after the Congress came up with its Chhattisgarh election manifesto, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) president Amit Shah released his party's list of promises in Raipur on Saturday.
While releasing poll manifesto, CM Raman Singh announced interest-free loans of up to Rs 2 lakh for women to establish their business. Named 'Sankalp Patra', the manifesto promises to set up a film city in Chhattisgarh. Besides, distributing free books and uniforms to students up to class 12.
"Under the BJP rule, Chhattisgarh has become a welfare state. Various schemes, including MGNREGA, have been made corruption-free," said Amit Shah. "Chhattisgarh was the first state to have a legislation on skill development," he added.
Shah, during the event, also exuded confidence that BJP under Singh's leadership will retain power in this central state.
All political parties have pushed their top leaders in the campaign to garner support with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi addressing public meetings at different areas of the state. The ruling BJP has deployed top leaders to retain the power in the state, while Congress is trying hard to wrest power from the ruling party.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday released the party's manifesto for Chhattisgarh which promises farm loan waiver, minimum support price for crops as per the Swaminathan Commission recommendations and ban on liquor sales. Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath are scheduled to address rallies in the state to maximise the support ahead of the first phase polls.
With only two days left for the first phase of assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and BJP chief Amit Shah will campaign in the state on Saturday.
Election campaign for the first phase of Chhattisgarh polls will end on Saturday night, 48 hours before the voting on November 12. Chhattisgarh polls will be held in two phases, November 12 and November 20.
While releasing poll manifesto, CM Raman Singh announced interest-free loans of up to Rs 2 lakh for women to establish their business. Named 'Sankalp Patra', the manifesto promises to set up a film city in Chhattisgarh. Besides, distributing free books and uniforms to students up to class 12.
"Under the BJP rule, Chhattisgarh has become a welfare state. Various schemes, including MGNREGA, have been made corruption-free," said Amit Shah. "Chhattisgarh was the first state to have a legislation on skill development," he added.
Shah, during the event, also exuded confidence that BJP under Singh's leadership will retain power in this central state.
All political parties have pushed their top leaders in the campaign to garner support with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi addressing public meetings at different areas of the state. The ruling BJP has deployed top leaders to retain the power in the state, while Congress is trying hard to wrest power from the ruling party.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday released the party's manifesto for Chhattisgarh which promises farm loan waiver, minimum support price for crops as per the Swaminathan Commission recommendations and ban on liquor sales. Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath are scheduled to address rallies in the state to maximise the support ahead of the first phase polls.
With only two days left for the first phase of assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and BJP chief Amit Shah will campaign in the state on Saturday.
Election campaign for the first phase of Chhattisgarh polls will end on Saturday night, 48 hours before the voting on November 12. Chhattisgarh polls will be held in two phases, November 12 and November 20.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Reporters Project: Chhattisgarh Adivasis — Their Concerns, Their Voices
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
-
Monday 05 November , 2018
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Reporters Project: Chhattisgarh Adivasis — Their Concerns, Their Voices
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
Monday 05 November , 2018 Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Henry Nicholls Avoids Serious Injury With Shoaib Malik Involved in Bizarre Dismissal
- Is Deepika Padukone Wearing Clothes Designed by Sabyasachi on her Wedding Day?
- Hyundai Reveals New Creta Diamond Concept at the Sao Paulo Motor Show 2018
- #90sMoviesIn2018: Watch This Movie Now and You'll Know Bobby Deol is the Best Part of Soldier
- From Ranbir-Alia to Varun-Natasha, Here’s How Your favourite Stars Celebrated Diwali
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...