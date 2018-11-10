Amit Shah Releases BJP's Chhattisgarh Manifesto; Up to Rs 2 Lakh Interest-Free Loans for Women

A day after the Congress came up with its Chhattisgarh election manifesto, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) president Amit Shah released his party's list of promises in Raipur on Saturday.While releasing poll manifesto, CM Raman Singh announced interest-free loans of up to Rs 2 lakh for women to establish their business. Named 'Sankalp Patra', the manifesto promises to set up a film city in Chhattisgarh. Besides, distributing free books and uniforms to students up to class 12."Under the BJP rule, Chhattisgarh has become a welfare state. Various schemes, including MGNREGA, have been made corruption-free," said Amit Shah. "Chhattisgarh was the first state to have a legislation on skill development," he added.Shah, during the event, also exuded confidence that BJP under Singh's leadership will retain power in this central state.All political parties have pushed their top leaders in the campaign to garner support with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi addressing public meetings at different areas of the state. The ruling BJP has deployed top leaders to retain the power in the state, while Congress is trying hard to wrest power from the ruling party.Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday released the party's manifesto for Chhattisgarh which promises farm loan waiver, minimum support price for crops as per the Swaminathan Commission recommendations and ban on liquor sales. Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath are scheduled to address rallies in the state to maximise the support ahead of the first phase polls.With only two days left for the first phase of assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and BJP chief Amit Shah will campaign in the state on Saturday.Election campaign for the first phase of Chhattisgarh polls will end on Saturday night, 48 hours before the voting on November 12. Chhattisgarh polls will be held in two phases, November 12 and November 20.