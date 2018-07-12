Amit Shah Rubbishes Reports of Rift With Nitish Kumar, Makes Light of Oppn Unity

Rejecting reports of a rift with Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Thursday said there were no fissures in the alliance with the Janata Dal (United) and expressed confidence that the NDA would win all 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar.Addressing party workers in Gyan Bhawan, Shah said, “The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress should stop slobbering. There are no differences with Nitish ji on seat sharing as being speculated. We will win all Lok Sabha seats here with him. We know how to handle our alliance partners.”He added, “There are so many types of debates about the alliance with Nitish Kumar in the media and elsewhere. But that should stop here,” he said.Shah also questioned the formation of the Mahagathbandhan and mentioned how the BJP fought successfully against Mamata Banerjee, Mayawati, Lalu Prasad and others in 2014. “What is the difference now? Let them be united. Our victorious journey will continue in 2019.”Exhorting party workers not to read too much in the recent bypoll debacle in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur, Phoolpur and Kairana, the BJP chief said: “UP mein chacha, bhateeja, bua sab ikattha ho jayen, koi fark nahi padta. Jab kamal ka jhanda liye hamara karyakarta Modi ji ko dobara Pradhan Mantri banane niklega toh hum 50 pratishat ka lakshya karke aage badhenge. Hamari seat 73 se 74 ho sakti hai, 72 nahi (Let the uncle, nephew, aunt all be united. It will not make any difference. When our party workers will march with the lotus flag to ensure a second term for Narendra Modi, we will fight with a 50 per cent target. Our seats can increase from 73 to 74 but can’t come down to 72).”Shah also took a jibe at Congress president Rahul Gandhi and said: “Surgical strike ne desh ka gaurav badhaya par Rahul Baba poochte hain ki isse kya hua? Darasal Lalu ji ki boli aur Rahul baba ki boli jam chuki hai. Unhe samajh nahi ayega ki kya hua (The surgical strike enhanced our country’s pride but Rahul Baba asked what happened from this. Actually his words have matched with that of RJD leader Lalu Yadav. He will not understand what happened from surgical strike)”.Amid cheers from party workers, he recounted how the BJP had continued its winning streak from Maharashtra to Manipur after the formation of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. “We were not in power in Bihar but Nitish ji decided to dump corrupt RJD and now we are in government here,” he said.Talking about the Andhra Pradesh chief minister, Shah said, “Agar Chandra Babu Naidu chale gaye to hamare saath Nitish ji aa gaye. (Nitish ji came with us when Chandrababu Naidu left us).”