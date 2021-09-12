Amit Shah, Rupani Congratulate New Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Say 'BJP to Win State Polls Under Him'

“I believe under Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s guidance and your leadership, the state’s continuous development journey will get new energy," said Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a congratulatory tweet to Bhupendra Patel, who has been elected as Gujarat’s new CM after Vijay Rupani’s resignation.

“Welcome @Bhupendrapbjp. Hearty congratulations and best wishes on being elected the leader of the legislature party. I believe that under @narendramodi’s guidance and under your leadership, the state’s continuous development journey will get new energy and momentum and Gujarat will continue to be a leader in good governance and public welfare," Shah said in a tweet.

श्री @Bhupendrapbjp जी को @BJP4Gujarat विधायक दल का नेता चुने जाने पर हार्दिक बधाई व शुभकामनाएं।मुझे विश्वास है कि @narendramodi जी के मार्गदर्शन व आपके नेतृत्व में प्रदेश की अनवरत विकास यात्रा को नई ऊर्जा व गति मिलेगी और गुजरात सुशासन व जनकल्याण में निरंतर अग्रणी बना रहेगा। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 12, 2021

BJP National General Secretary BL Santosh also congratulated Bhupendra Patel. “Sri Bhupendrabhai Rajnikanthbhai Patel , MLA from Ghatlodia AC of Amdavad elected as the new legislature party leader of @BJP4Gujarat. Congratulations," said BL Santosh in a tweet.

Sri Bhupendrabhai Rajnikanthbhai Patel , MLA from Ghatlodia AC of Amdavad elected as the new legislature party leader of @BJP4Gujarat . Congratulations. pic.twitter.com/DuB4lsCjFn— B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) September 12, 2021

Meanwhile, Patel’s predecessor, who is said to have resigned to give the BJP a better chance of countering anti-incumbency in the polls next year, also expressed his confidence on his election. “Bhupendra Patel is capable. We believe BJP will win the upcoming elections in the state under his leadership," he said, reported ANI.

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, was also the Central Observer for the BJP Legislature Party meeting for the new CM selection, said, “There has been a unanimous election, a very good decision."

BJP President JP Nadda also congratulated Patel and called him after his election.

श्री @Bhupendrapbjp जी को @BJP4Gujarat विधायक दल का नेता चुने जाने पर हार्दिक बधाई व शुभकामनाएं। मुझे विश्वास है कि आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी के नेतृत्व में आप पूरी निष्ठा व समर्पण भाव से गुजरात की विकास यात्रा और जनकल्याण के कार्यों को नई ऊर्जा व गति प्रदान करेंगे।— Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) September 12, 2021

First-time MLA from Ghatlodia constituency in Ahmedabad, Patel will become the 17th chief minister of Gujarat. He has served as a municipal councillor in Ahmedabad and is known to be close to Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel, who has also represented Ghatlodia in Gujarat assembly.

