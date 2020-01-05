Amit Shah Said Nothing Other Than 'Abusing' Me at Delhi Rally, Says Arvind Kejriwal
Amit Shah accused Kejriwal of 'wasting' public money on advertisements and 'misleading' people and sought to know whether the AAP government has completed any work in the last five years in the national capital.
File photo of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said Home Minister Amit Shah choose to "abuse" him instead of talking about development and pointing out shortcomings of the AAP-led government at a rally here.
Addressing a BJP's booth-level workers' rally here, Shah accused Kejriwal of "wasting" public money on advertisements and "misleading" people and sought to know whether the AAP government has completed any work in the last five years in the national capital.
Reacting to the charges, Kejriwal said Shah said nothing other than to "abuse" him.
"I heard the entire speech of the Home Minister, Amit Shah ji. I thought he would point out the shortcomings of our work and talk about the development of Delhi. He did not say anything else except abusing me," he said in a tweet.
"If they (BJP) have suggestions for Delhi, then tell and we will implement them in the next five years," Kejriwal said.
