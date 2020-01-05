Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Amit Shah Said Nothing Other Than 'Abusing' Me at Delhi Rally, Says Arvind Kejriwal

Amit Shah accused Kejriwal of 'wasting' public money on advertisements and 'misleading' people and sought to know whether the AAP government has completed any work in the last five years in the national capital.

PTI

Updated:January 5, 2020, 5:39 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Amit Shah Said Nothing Other Than 'Abusing' Me at Delhi Rally, Says Arvind Kejriwal
File photo of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said Home Minister Amit Shah choose to "abuse" him instead of talking about development and pointing out shortcomings of the AAP-led government at a rally here.

Addressing a BJP's booth-level workers' rally here, Shah accused Kejriwal of "wasting" public money on advertisements and "misleading" people and sought to know whether the AAP government has completed any work in the last five years in the national capital.

Reacting to the charges, Kejriwal said Shah said nothing other than to "abuse" him.

"I heard the entire speech of the Home Minister, Amit Shah ji. I thought he would point out the shortcomings of our work and talk about the development of Delhi. He did not say anything else except abusing me," he said in a tweet.

"If they (BJP) have suggestions for Delhi, then tell and we will implement them in the next five years," Kejriwal said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram