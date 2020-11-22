Amit Shah Says BJP Could Win Tamil Nadu With Hard Work for Next 5 Years

Hours after the AIADMK Coordinator O Panneerselvam and co-coordinator Edappadi K Palanaiswami declared that the party's alliance with the BJP would continue in 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly polls, Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with state party members at a private hotel to discuss political strategy for the upcoming polls.

​In his one-and-a-half-hour meeting with over 200 party members, Shah cited examples of how the BJP made inroads in states like Tripura and Bihar and expressed his confidence that the same formula could work in states like Tamil Nadu.

The Home Minister assured the party cadre that if each of them worked tirelessly and dedicated themselves to the party for the next five years, BJP could "rule the state".

In the meeting, a few BJP members raised objection to the party's alliance with the AIADMK to which Shah responded by saying the central leadership team would handle things at the alliance front.

Some of the leaders after attending the meeting told reporters BJP will be part of the coalition government in 2021.