Amit Shah Says Delhi Govt Schools in 'Miserable' Condition, Posts Video of Visit by BJP MPs
Amit Shah, who also posted on Twitter a video of the visits by the BJP MPs from Delhi to the schools, was recently invited by Kejriwal to see for himself the changes in Delhi government schools.
File photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
New Delhi: Attacking the Aam Aadmi Party, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that BJP MPs found Delhi government schools in a "miserable" condition during their visit and this has "exposed" Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's claims of "revolution in education".
Shah, who also posted on Twitter a video of the visits by the BJP MPs from Delhi to the schools, was recently invited by Kejriwal to see for himself the changes in Delhi government schools after the Union Minister had questioned the AAP government's claims of educational reforms in his election meetings.
The BJP's seven Lok Sabha MPs from Delhi and Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel on Monday visited government schools and claimed there was lack of basic infrastructure as well as poor condition of amenities like drinking water and toilets there.
"Arvind Kejriwal ji you invited me to see the schools run by Delhi government. Yesterday, eight Delhi BJP MPs visited different schools. The miserable condition of these schools exposes your claims of revolution in education. You will have to reply Delhi people," Shah tweeted
Delhi BJP president and North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari challenged Deputy Chief Minister and Education minister Manish Sisodia to accompany him to the schools, visited by his party MPs, alongwith mediapersons.
Tiwari said that schools visited by BJP MPs, including one at Khajoori Khas in his constituency, put a question mark on Kejriwal government's claims.
