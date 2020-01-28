Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Amit Shah Says Delhi Govt Schools in 'Miserable' Condition, Posts Video of Visit by BJP MPs

Amit Shah, who also posted on Twitter a video of the visits by the BJP MPs from Delhi to the schools, was recently invited by Kejriwal to see for himself the changes in Delhi government schools.

PTI

Updated:January 28, 2020, 4:57 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Amit Shah Says Delhi Govt Schools in 'Miserable' Condition, Posts Video of Visit by BJP MPs
File photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

New Delhi: Attacking the Aam Aadmi Party, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that BJP MPs found Delhi government schools in a "miserable" condition during their visit and this has "exposed" Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's claims of "revolution in education".

Shah, who also posted on Twitter a video of the visits by the BJP MPs from Delhi to the schools, was recently invited by Kejriwal to see for himself the changes in Delhi government schools after the Union Minister had questioned the AAP government's claims of educational reforms in his election meetings.

The BJP's seven Lok Sabha MPs from Delhi and Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel on Monday visited government schools and claimed there was lack of basic infrastructure as well as poor condition of amenities like drinking water and toilets there.

"Arvind Kejriwal ji you invited me to see the schools run by Delhi government. Yesterday, eight Delhi BJP MPs visited different schools. The miserable condition of these schools exposes your claims of revolution in education. You will have to reply Delhi people," Shah tweeted

Delhi BJP president and North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari challenged Deputy Chief Minister and Education minister Manish Sisodia to accompany him to the schools, visited by his party MPs, alongwith mediapersons.

Tiwari said that schools visited by BJP MPs, including one at Khajoori Khas in his constituency, put a question mark on Kejriwal government's claims.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram