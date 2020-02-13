Amit Shah Says Those Unwilling to Show Documents During NPR Exercise are Free to Do So
Asked about the ongoing agitations against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Union Home Minister said everyone has a right to peaceful protest but violence is not justified.
A file photo of Amit Shah.
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the BJP-led central government so far has not taken any decision on rolling out the National Register of Citizens (NRC) for the whole country and made it clear that those unwilling to show documents during the National Population Register (NPR) exercise were free to do so.
He, however, said the NRC was a promise the BJP had made in its election manifesto.
Asked about the ongoing agitations against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Shah said everyone has a right to peaceful protest but violence is not justified.
"We tolerate non-violent protests, but vandalism can't be tolerated. Silent protest is a democratic right," he said.
On the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, Shah said everyone, including politicians, are free to visit the newly-created Union Territory whenever they want to and there is no restriction on anyone's movement.
Asked about the detention of three former chief ministers -- Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti -- he said the decision to slap them with the Public Safety Act was taken by the local administration.
Omar Abdullah has approached the Supreme Court and let the judiciary take a decision on it, said Shah.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indian Women's League Awaits New Winner as Kryphsa, Gokulam Kerala FC Face Off in Final
- Good News, Android Phone Users: Less Apps Are Asking For Your Call And SMS Data Now
- Anand Mahindra Has the Perfect 'Prescription for Life' for His Followers
- Coronavirus Has a Deadly Weapon That You Did Not Know About: The Super Spreaders
- Windows 7 PCs Not Shutting Down? Here's How You Can Solve the Bug