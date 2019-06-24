Amit Shah Set to Present His First Bill in Lok Sabha Today on Jammu and Kashmir Quota
Shah will also deliver his maiden speech in the Lower House after introducing the bill which had earlier been enforced as an ordinance.
File photo of BJP chief Amit Shah.
New Delhi: Union home minister Amit Shah is set to table the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha on Monday, becoming his first legislative business in Parliament after election.
The BJP president will also deliver his maiden speech in the Lower House after introducing the bill which had earlier been enforced as an ordinance. The Union cabinet had approved 'The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019' on February 28 and it was cleared by President Ram Nath Kovind.
The bill proposes to give reservation in educational institutions and government jobs to those living within 10 km of the International Border in Jammu on a par with people living along the Line of Control in Kashmir.
This would lead to reservation of state government jobs for Jammu and Kashmir youths, who are from economically weaker sections belonging to any religion or caste.
Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is also expected to table the Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019.
The bill, which will replace an ordinance issued in March and proposes stiff penalties for violation of norms, proposes giving a child an option to exit from the biometric ID programme on attaining 18 years of age.
