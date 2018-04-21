Amit Shah Sets Tone for 2019 With Scathing Attack on Congress in Gandhi Bastion of Raebareli

BJP President Amit Shah on Saturday launched a full-throated attack on the Congress and the Gandhi family at the party’s bastion of Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh, vowing to end ‘dynasty’ politics.Addressing a public gathering in Raebareli, the Parliamentary constituency of Sonia Gandhi, Shah alleged that the Nehru-Gandhi family has not done anything for the people of Raebareli and Amethi.“Raebareli has been seeing dynasty politics post-independence. I am here to reassure you that BJP will make you free from the clutches of dynasty politics. Congress party has just cheated the people of Amethi, Raebareli in the name of development. What Congress cannot do in last 60 years, the BJP government will do in five years,” he said.The BJP President along with UP CM Yogi Adityanath and other senior BJP leaders had come to Raebareli for the official joining of MLC Dinesh Pratap Singh, who recently resigned from Congress and was considered close to Gandhi family.“The Narendra Modi government has done development of the state in real terms and till now has given more than Rs 8 lakh crore for development. People have given responsibility to BJP for development of the state in 2017. Previously Uttar Pradesh was known for hooliganism and lawlessness, as soon as Yogi Adtiyanath came into power the law and order situation started improving,” Shah said.“The Congress president Rahul Gandhi had accused of Saffron terrorism, but Aseemanand was freed by court in Mecca Masjid Bomb Blast by the court, now Rahul Gandhi he should apologize to the country for defaming Hindus,” he added.Shah was accompanied by UP CM Adityanath who also raised the questions on Congress. “The Congress has raised questions on the judiciary of our country over Justice Loya’s death, now after Supreme Court’s decision, Congress stands exposed. The Nehru-Gandhi family have not done anything for people of Amethi and Raebareli. We (BJP) are doing development of the state without any bias,” he said.The BJP seems to be making inroads in the Gandhi bastion of Raebareli with the former Congress MLC from the region joining BJP with supporters ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. The BJP with no big name of its own in Raebareli, will now be equipped with a powerful political name of Singh ahead of 2019 polls. Singh, it is said, was handpicked by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.