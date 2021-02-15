'Amit Shah Shared Plans For BJP Expansion in Nepal, Sri Lanka': Tripura CM Biplab Deb's Latest Bouncer

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb has said that BJP has plans to not only expand across the country but in neighboring nations as well.

Recollecting a discussion he had with Home Minister Amit Shah while preparing for the Tripura assembly election in 2018, the CM said that Amit Shah, who was then BJP chief, during a meeting spoke about "overseas" expansion after winning in all the states in India.

"We were talking in the state guesthouse when Ajay Jamwal (northeast zonal secretary of BJP) said that BJP formed its government in several states. In reply, Amit Shah said that now Sri Lanka and Nepal are left. 'We have to expand the party in Sri Lanka, Nepal and win there to form a government'," Biplab Deb was quoted telling NDTV.

The chief minister further went ahead to praise Shah's leadership for making the BJP the 'world's largest party'. He said the BJP will change the trend of change of government between the Left and the Congress every five years in Kerala and emerge as the winner in the southern state as well.

He also stated with confidence that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress will be ousted from Bengal by BJP in the upcoming polls.

Biplab Deb who has often been caught on the wrong foot had earlier stirred a controversy by saying Punjabis and Jats are physically strong but less brainy while Bengalis are known to be very intelligent.

Addressing a program at the Agartala Press Club on Sunday, Deb had said every community in India is known for its certain type and character. "For Bengal or Bengalis, it is said that one should not challenge them when it is regarding intelligence. Bengalis are known as very intelligent and it is their identity,"

"When we talk about the people of Punjab, we say he's a Punjabi, a Sardar. They may have less intelligence but are very strong. One can't win them over by strength but with love and affection. A large number of Jats live in Haryana. So what do people say about Jats? Jats are less intelligent but are very healthy. If one challenges a Jat, he will bring a gun from his house," Deb was heard saying in the clip that had taken the social media by storm.

His statements were widely criticized by all political parties alike with many leaders cautioning the CM to be more careful with his remarks made in public.