No Promises Made in Closed Room, Sena Put Principles of Balasaheb in Tapi River for Power: Shah

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister on Sunday hit out at former ally Shiv Sena and its chief Uddhav Thackeray for breaking ties to form the government in Maharahstra with other parties.

Shah, who was in the coastal town of Sindhudurg, said no promises were made in closed doors and all Shiv Sena candidates had campaigned during the Assembly elections in Maharashtra with massive posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Sena has formed the government in the state in alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress with Thackeray as the chief minister.

Shah said, “Some people here say we made promises in a closed room, it's not true. Let's assume promise was made. Uddhav ji, all your candidates campaigned with 2.5 times bigger image of Modiji on banners and you asked for votes in his name.”

The senior BJP leader further said that Thackeray did not raise any question during joint rallies when Devendra Fadnavis’ name was announced as the chief ministerial face.

“You did rally with me and Modiji. We said Devendra Fadnavis is our leader and CM face. Why didn't you say anything then? There wasn't any promise or talk. In greed of power, he (Thackeray) had put all principles of Balasaheb (late Shiv Sena founder) in the Tapi river and took over the power,” Shah was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.