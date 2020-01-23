Bring in National Register of Unemployment Youths Instead of NRC: Digvijaya Singh to Amit Shah

Bhopal: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh here on Thursday asked Home Minister Amit Shah to bring in a National Register for Unemployed Youths instead of a National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Singh accused the RSS of diverting the attention of youths away from employment and engaging them in religious activities. “I ask the youth to fulfill their religious obligations, but urge them to not be carried away by the RSS," he said.

"I ask Amit Shah to bring in a National Register for Unemployed Youths," said Singh, questioning the requirement of an NRC as the government already has everyone’s data through Aadhaar and voter cards.

The former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister claimed that the amendment in the contentious citizenship law wasn’t required as the old Act had the provision of offering citizenship to anyone with a long-term visa of over 11 years.

“Legislations like the NRC and the CAA are used to intimidate Muslims who have lost all hopes except for glimmer of hope from the judiciary,” he said.

Pointing to the massive unrest over the issues of NRC, CAA and the National Population Register (NPR), Singh accused the political fraternity of having lost control of the agitation, with students and the minority community taking over. Days ago, Singh had visited Shaheen Bagh, the iconic New Delhi protest site where thousands of Muslim women and kids have been staging a dharna for more than a month.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.