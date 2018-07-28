English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Amit Shah Should Stay at Raj Bhavan to Discuss Poll Strategy With Guv and CM Chouhan, Says Kamal Nath
Kamal Nath’s remarks came in response to a question about Shah’s speculated hunt for a residence in Bhopal from where he would monitor preparations in the poll-bound state.
File photo of Congress leader Kamal Nath. (File Photo)
Bhopal: Taking a swipe at Madhya Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel and the BJP chief Amit Shah who will begin his campaign in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath said that Shah should stay at the Raj Bhavan so that he could explain BJP’s poll strategy to Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Nath’s remarks came in response to a question about Shah’s speculated hunt for a residence in Bhopal from where he would monitor preparations in the poll-bound state.
“He (Amit Shah) should be given an accommodation inside the Raj Bhaavan so that he can brief the governor and the chief minister on BJP’s poll strategy,” Nath said on Saturday.
Congress also criticized the governor after she was caught on video, instructing BJP workers about how to get more votes.
It is also said that RSS functionaries are being roped in with key poll responsibilities and several senior BJP leaders who are outside the state, are being brought back to bolster the party's performance in the upcoming elections.
Sources claim that around 40 members of BJP president Amit Shah’s team, including social media experts and poll strategists, had already landed in Bhopal. Shah is also planning a pre-poll survey of his own to collect first-hand account of the ground realities of the state.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
-
