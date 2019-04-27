Amit Shah Slams Congress, Says Its Leaders Praising Jinnah Who Divided The Country

BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday slammed Shatrughan Sinha, who joined the Congress after quitting the BJP, for praising Mohammad Ali Jinnah and for clubbing him in the same league as great men like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Ballavbhai Patel."Congress leaders are praising Jinnah who was instrumental in the division of India. This shows their character," he said.Shah also took pot-shots at his Congress counterpart Rahul Gandhi, saying he is no match to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who works 18 hours a day without taking a leave in the last 20 years while Gandhi takes a break from work every two months leaving even mother clueless about his whereabouts.Addressing back-to-back rallies in tribal-dominated Mayurbhanj and mineral-rich Jajpur Lok Sabha constituencies of Odisha, the BJP chief accused Congress leaders of advocating soft approach towards separatists.With Odisha witnessing assembly election along with that of Parliament, Shah launched a blistering attack at Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik accusing him of sheltering culprits of chit fund and mining scams in the state."Modi ji is hardworking, dedicated and honest. The Prime Minister, who works 18 hours a day, has not taken a single day's leave in last 20 years as he has dedicated himself to the nation," Shah said.In sharp contrast, Shah said "Rahul Baba (Gandhi) goes on leave every two months. His people keep looking for him. Even his mother gets worried as she has no clue... 'bitwa kahan chalagaya, malum nehin padta maako' (mother has no clue as to where her son has gone)."Mounting a scathing attack on Congress for its approach towards terrorism and national security, the BJP chief said a leader of the grand old party P C Chako advocates that separatist Yaseen Malik should not be dealt with harshly."How can the government avoid strong approach towards Yaseen Malik who wants separation of Kashmir from India? The Modi government will ensure that Kashmir remains an integral part of India and no one can separate it from us as long as a single BJP worker is alive," Shah asserted.The BJP chief also lashed out at National Conference leader Omar Abdullah for advocating a separate prime minister for Kashmir and said it is not possible.Hitting out at the previous Congress-led UPA government, Shah accused it of having failed to deal with Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and said India gave a fitting reply after Pulwama terror attack by undertaking air strike right inside Pakistan.While the entire country rejoiced the success of Balakot air strike, there was mourning in two places - one in Pakistan and another in Congress camp, he said."While Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi remained silent spectators to such incidents in the past, Modi with 56-inch chest took a quick and strong action against Pakistan-sponsored terrorists," he said.