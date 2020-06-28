Amit Shah Slams Rahul Gandhi's 'Shallow' Politics Amid China Standoff, Says Prepared for Parl Debate

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of doing "ochhi rajniti" (shallow politics) and making remarks "liked by" China and Pakistan during border tensions with Beijing, asserting that the government was prepared for a debate in Parliament in which "1962 se aaj tak do-do haath ho jayein (let us discuss from 1962 war onwards till now, ready for robust debate).”

In an interview with news agency ANI, Shah said Gandhi should introspect that his hashtag of ‘Surender Modi’, coined as an attack at PM Narendra Modi, was being encouraged by Pakistan and China.

He said that the government was fully capable of handling anti-India propaganda but it was painful when a former President of such a big political party indulges in shallow-minded politics at a time of crisis.

"Yes we are fully capable of handling anti-India propaganda but it does pain when a former President of such a big political party does "ochi rajiniti (shallow-minded politics) at a time of problems. It is a matter of self-introspection for him and Congress that his hashtag is being taken forward by Pakistan and China. It is not for me. It is a matter of concern for Congress that hashtag of their leader is being encouraged by Pakistan and China. You say what China and Pakistan like. And at this time of crisis," added Shah.

Responding to Gandhi’s tweets that were critical of the way the government handled the response to Chinese aggression, Shah said: “Parliament honi hai, charcha karni hai to aaiye, karenge. 1962 se aaj tak do-do haath ho jayein. Koi nahi darta charcha se. Jab jawan sangharsh kar rahe hain, sarkar thos kadam utha rahi hai, uss waqt Pak aur China ko khushi ho aisi statements nahi deni chahiye (There will be parliament (session). If you want to discuss, we will. Let all be discussed from 1962 to today. No one is afraid of discussion. But when the soldiers of the country are making efforts, the government is taking solid steps after taking a stand. At that time, making statements that please Pakistan and China, this should not be done)."

Asked about Congress accusing BJP of lack of democracy over its attack on the party on Emergency, Shah asked if there has been any Congress president from outside Gandhi family after Indira Gandhi and asked what democracy does Congress talk of.

"Democracy is a very comprehensive word. Discipline and independence also have their value. Beyond all this, I want to say one thing. I want to ask you. After Advaniji, Rajnathji, Nitinji, Rajnathji again, I became (party president) and now Naddaji. Is there a member of the same family? After Indiraji, tell me a Congress president who is outside the Gandhi family. What democracy they talk about?" said Shah.

"I did not do any politics during COVID. You look at my tweets of the past 10 years. Every June 25, I give a statement. Emergency should be remembered by people as it attacked the roots of our democracy. People should never forget. No political worker, citizen should forget. There should be awareness about it. It is not about a party but about the attack that took place on country's democracy. The language and form changes according to the context," he said.



Gandhi has been critical of the government’s response to the standoff in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley with Chinese troops in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed.

