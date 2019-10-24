Amit Shah Summons Khattar to Delhi as Congress, JJP Make Haryana Walkover Difficult for BJP

Chandigarh: The BJP high command has summoned Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to Delhi as latest trends indicated a close contest with the Congress in Haryana in the assembly elections.

The BJP, which had set a target of winning 75 seats in the 90-member assembly ahead of the polls, is leading in 39 seats, while the Congress is ahead in 30 constituencies. The fledgling Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), which fought its maiden assembly polls and emerged as the kingmaker, is also ahead in 11 seats.

Khattar has been summoned to the national capital by BJP chief Amit Shah, party sources said. They added that Shah was reportedly miffed with Khattar over ticket distribution. If the trends hold, no party in Haryana appears to attain a simple majority to form the government.

The Congress high command too had summoned former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda to the national capital, sources in the party said. Former MP Dushyant Chautala, who is way ahead of his closest rival BJP's Prem Lata, wife of former union minister Birender Singh from the Uchana Kalan seat, is likely to be the kingmaker in the formation of the new government in Haryana.

"So far, we have not taken any call on supporting other party...we have convened the working committee meeting of the party tomorrow," Chautala said, adding that his party would play a crucial role in the formation of the government.

Meanwhile, JJP supporters and party workers, including women, were seen celebrating in front of the JJP's office in Jind. The workers distributed sweets among each other and exuded confidence that Chautala would be the next chief minister.

