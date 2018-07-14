Amit Shah Takes a Jibe at Congress, Says it 'Failed' to Preserve Democracy

Gandhinagar: BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday accused the Congress of failing to establish internal democracy and said that it could not preserve India’s democracy.He also said that India’s economy lagged behind under the Congress rule, but had improved since Modi took charge in 2014."Before 2014, a particular party remained in power for the maximum period after Independence. But the way these governments functioned, a large part of population remained deprived of development,” Shah said at ‘Youth parliament’ organised in Karnavati University here.BJP president Shah talked about the developments that took place in India since 2014."After assuming office in May 2014, the first task Modiji took up was to uplift 50 crore people. In these four years, he brought 30 crore citizens in the formal economy by opening their bank accounts," Shah added.Without naming Congress, he criticised the party saying that though many people sacrificed their lives during the freedom struggle, attempts were made to give credit for Independence to one party or a particular family."The party which came to power immediately after Independence has abolished internal democracy in the party. It has become family-centric. A party which has failed to preserve its own internal democratic structure, can never preserve the country's democracy," Shah said.Shah said the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) realised its full potential after the BJP came to power."In the past, the ISRO used to launch one or two or a maximum 13 satellites at one go. But after Modiji came to power, ISRO launched 104 satellites in one go, leaving the US behind."We did that with the same scientists and resources which were there in the past," Shah said.Referring to the World Economic Forum meet in Davos earlier this year, he said previous prime ministers - most of them from the Congress party - were concerned about getting photos clicked with world leaders at the conclave."In the past, there existed no chance for Indian PMs to address the forum. But this time, despite the presence of many world leaders, Modiji got the privilege to inaugurate the meet and gave his speech in Hindi," he said.Commenting on the surgical strikes across the LoC in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, he said Modi's go-ahead to the armed forces for the 2016 raid put India in the league of nations such as the US and Israel, which are known to avenge the killing of their soldiers.Shah urged the youth to join Modi's mission to build a New India by 2022. The BJP leader said the New India will be a society free of casteism, poverty, community divisions, dynastic political system, corruption and politics of appeasement."Let's take a pledge to build a New India as envisaged by Modiji, who is the most charismatic and popular leader in the world. We all are lucky to have him at the helm of affairs in the country," Shah said.(With inputs from PTI)