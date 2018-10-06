Amit Shah Takes a Swipe at Congress for ‘Backing Man Who Circulated Sex CD' in Chhattisgarh

BJP president Amit Shah targeted the Congress in Chhattisgarh Friday over the alleged involvement of a leader of the opposition party in circulation of a 'sex CD' purportedly featuring a state minister.The Congress was supporting and promoting a person who insulted women by distributing obscene CDs, Shah said.He was apparently referring to state Congress chief Bhupesh Baghel, against whom BJP leader and state PWD minister Rajesh Munat has filed a case.After a 'sex CD' purportedly featuring Munat was circulated, the minister accused Baghel of trying to malign his image and filed a police complaint.Addressing a mammoth gathering of women, 'Mahila Maha Sammelan', at Charoda town of Durg district, Shah said, "(Congress president) Rahul Baba (Rahul Gandhi) should tell under whose leadership his party is going to contest the upcoming Assembly polls in the state.""Will it be the person who distributed obscene CDs and insulted mothers and sisters? You should be ashamed as by projecting such a leader, you are disrespecting the matru-shakti (women power)," Shah said.Also taking on the Congress over the issue of triple talaq, he said Muslim women had to suffer because of this practise for many years, until "Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided it will not continue anymore.""The BJP has put an end to this practice. But the Congress party opposed it (the triple talaq bill) and Rahul Gandhi should answer why his party was doing so," he said.Shah was on a day-long visit to Chhattisgarh on Friday.