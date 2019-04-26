Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Amit Shah Targets Rahul Over NYAY Acronym, Says 'Your Family's 5 Generations Only Gave Slogans'

Amit Shah asked Rahul Gandhi what has five generations of his family done except giving slogans to the poor of the country.

PTI

Updated:April 26, 2019, 7:56 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Amit Shah Targets Rahul Over NYAY Acronym, Says 'Your Family's 5 Generations Only Gave Slogans'
File photo of BJP party president Amit Shah.
Loading...
Jalore: BJP president Amit Shah on Friday targeted Rahul Gandhi over the proposed minimum income scheme, Nyay, wondering what five generations of the Congress chief's family did for the poor "except giving slogans".

"Rahul baba is touring the country and talking about giving 'justice'. Rahul baba, five generations of your family have ruled the country for 55 years. What have they done except giving slogans to the poor of the country?" Shah said at a rally in Rajasthan's Jalore.

Gandhi had announced that Rs 72,000 would be given as minimum income annually to poor families, benefiting around 25 crore people, if the Congress comes to power in the Lok Sabha polls.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief said he was addressing the people here after visiting 259 different locations and one common thing he found was the "tremendous support in favour" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in "all directions" of the country.

"I have visited the east, west, north and south of the country and only one slogan is common: 'Modi, Modi, Modi'. It has become a slogan of everyone in the country. The slogan is not just because of Modi's popularity, but also due to the work done by the government under his leadership to win people's heart," Shah added. PTI
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram