English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amit Shah Targets Rahul Over NYAY Acronym, Says 'Your Family's 5 Generations Only Gave Slogans'
Amit Shah asked Rahul Gandhi what has five generations of his family done except giving slogans to the poor of the country.
File photo of BJP party president Amit Shah.
Loading...
Jalore: BJP president Amit Shah on Friday targeted Rahul Gandhi over the proposed minimum income scheme, Nyay, wondering what five generations of the Congress chief's family did for the poor "except giving slogans".
"Rahul baba is touring the country and talking about giving 'justice'. Rahul baba, five generations of your family have ruled the country for 55 years. What have they done except giving slogans to the poor of the country?" Shah said at a rally in Rajasthan's Jalore.
Gandhi had announced that Rs 72,000 would be given as minimum income annually to poor families, benefiting around 25 crore people, if the Congress comes to power in the Lok Sabha polls.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief said he was addressing the people here after visiting 259 different locations and one common thing he found was the "tremendous support in favour" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in "all directions" of the country.
"I have visited the east, west, north and south of the country and only one slogan is common: 'Modi, Modi, Modi'. It has become a slogan of everyone in the country. The slogan is not just because of Modi's popularity, but also due to the work done by the government under his leadership to win people's heart," Shah added. PTI
"Rahul baba is touring the country and talking about giving 'justice'. Rahul baba, five generations of your family have ruled the country for 55 years. What have they done except giving slogans to the poor of the country?" Shah said at a rally in Rajasthan's Jalore.
Gandhi had announced that Rs 72,000 would be given as minimum income annually to poor families, benefiting around 25 crore people, if the Congress comes to power in the Lok Sabha polls.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief said he was addressing the people here after visiting 259 different locations and one common thing he found was the "tremendous support in favour" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in "all directions" of the country.
"I have visited the east, west, north and south of the country and only one slogan is common: 'Modi, Modi, Modi'. It has become a slogan of everyone in the country. The slogan is not just because of Modi's popularity, but also due to the work done by the government under his leadership to win people's heart," Shah added. PTI
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I Don't Think Sidharth Malhotra is a Good Actor, Says Arjun Mathur
- I Fell Apart, Says Sameera Reddy on Post-Pregnancy Weight
- Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi’s Luxury Cars Auctioned at Rs 3.29 Crore, Says Enforcement Directorate
- Arjun Rampal's Ex-wife Mehr Jessia Reacts to Gabriella Demetriades' Pregnancy
- People are Losing their Minds Over this Extremely Frustrating Internet Challenge
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results