Amit Shah Targets SP over Dynasty Politics in Karhal; Mulayam, Akhilesh Say Farmers ‘Our Priority’

As the ‘potato belt’ of Uttar Pradesh goes to polls in the third phase in three days, Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav stepped out on Thursday to campaign for his son and party president, Akhilesh, who is contesting his first-ever assembly election from Karhal constituency in Mainpuri. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also addressed public gatherings in Karhal, Firozabad and Shikohabad today.

Mulayam Singh canvassed for votes and said after Akhilesh becomes the chief minister, farmers, traders and youngsters will be given help and this triple-layer formula will take the state on the path of progress.

The BJP has fielded Union minister SP Singh Baghel against Akhilesh in Karhal seat.

While addressing a public meeting, Mulayam Singh said seeing the crowd, there is hope that the change is going to happen in Uttar Pradesh. “The policy of SP is to give priority to the farmers. Fertilisers, seeds and means of irrigation will be made available for farmers. Our youth are so educated, but today there is unemployment. They should have a job. I assure that if the SP government is formed, the youth will have enough employment opportunities. Facility should be given to the traders so that they can buy the produce of the farmers, which will benefit farmers.”

Akhilesh Yadav, who was also present at the meeting, said, “Netaji (MSY) has come to Karhal today and has graced the occasion. The land from which Netaji studied, learned wrestling and defeated everyone with his ‘Charkha Daon’, now our victory has also been ensured. But we need to be careful.”

Meanwhile, Amit Shah targeted the SP for dynasty politics. At a public gathering in Karhal, Shah said, “In the SP, ‘S’ means to collect ‘sampatti’ (property) and ‘P’ means to give power to the family members. Forty-five people got different posts from Akhilesh’s family in the SP government.”

Shah further said the BJP government is for the poor, backward and helpless. “The SP-BSP government was for their respective castes. When the SP came (to power), it was good for one caste, when the BSP came, it was good for other castes. Is there any mafia-bahubali in UP after Yogi Adityanath became the chief minister? Yogi ji has done the work of putting all these in jail.”

