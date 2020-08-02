POLITICS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
3-MIN READ

'Like Other Challenges, You'll Win Over This One Too': Rajnath Singh, Others Wish Amit Shah Speedy Recovery

File photo of Union home minister Amit Shah.

File photo of Union home minister Amit Shah.

JP Nadda, Harsimrat Kaur, Vijay Rupani and Jitendra Singh were among the first few leaders from the NDA who tweeted praying for Shah's recovery.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 2, 2020, 11:26 PM IST
Share this:

Wishes for Union home minister's speedy recovery began to pour in after Amit Shah said that he has tested positive for coronavirus and is getting admitted to Medanta hospital in Gurugram following the advice of doctors.

Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda, Harsimrat Kaur, Vijay Rupani and Jitendra Singh were among the first few leaders from the NDA who tweeted praying for Shah's recovery.

"Amitji, your perseverance and willpower has been an example for every challenge. You will definitely win over this big challenge of corona virus, I believe so. You are healthy as soon as possible, this is my prayer to God," tweeted defence minister Rajnath Singh.

Union IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "I pray that you will soon be healthy and start serving the country with the same energy again."

Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi said, "as a ccorona recoveree myself, he may also have a non symptomatic and hence a mild case."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "Heard about the Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji being tested positive for COVID-19. Wishing him a speedy recovery. My prayers are with him and his family!"

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also wished the Home Minister a speedy recovery.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis also wished him and said, "best wishes of the entire nation are with you."

Union Minister and former Army chief, Gen VK Singh in a tweet said, "Get well soon Amit Shah ji. You have defeated many adversities in life, and I am sure you will overcome this one too. I wish you a speedy recovery."

"Shri Amit Shah is a model of strong will," said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a tweet wishing Amit Shah a quick recovery from the disease.

Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik said, "Concerned to know about the hospitalisation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah ji after being tested positive for COVID-19. Wishing him a speedy recovery and praying for a long life."

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi also extended get well soon wishes.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said it is distressing that Shah has tested positive for COVID-19 and wished him a speedy recovery and good health.

"My prayers for a quick and complete recovery to our Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji," said Karnataka Cheif Minister, BS Yediyurappa.

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K Palaniswami said, "Praying the almighty God for speedy recovery of Shri Amit Shah ji from his present illness."

A statement from the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's office said, "On learning about Shah's indisposition, the chief minister wished him well so that he resumes normal activities with usual vigour."

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and wished him good health and recovery. Got the information that Amit Shah ji (tested) corona positive. I pray to the almighty for your speedy recovery," Soren said.

Spokespersons of the Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee (JPCC) Alok Kumar Dubey and Rajesh Gupta in a press release said, "The whole country is united in the fight against novel coronavirus and the party wishes you speedy recovery."

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday wished fast recovery to the Union Home Minister. State Health Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also expressed hope that Shah would soon come out of it with his strong will power.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane wished speedy recovery to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Gujarat, Haryana and Chhattisgarh chief ministers Vijay Rupani and Manohar Lal Khattar, both of the BJP, and Bhupesh Baghel of the Congress respectively were among several other senior leaders who wished the Union home minister a speedy return to good health.

Next Story
Loading