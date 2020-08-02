'Like Other Challenges, You'll Win Over This One Too': Rajnath Singh, Others Wish Amit Shah Speedy Recovery

Wishes for Union home minister's speedy recovery began to pour in after Amit Shah said that he has tested positive for coronavirus and is getting admitted to Medanta hospital in Gurugram following the advice of doctors.

Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda, Harsimrat Kaur, Vijay Rupani and Jitendra Singh were among the first few leaders from the NDA who tweeted praying for Shah's recovery.

"Amitji, your perseverance and willpower has been an example for every challenge. You will definitely win over this big challenge of corona virus, I believe so. You are healthy as soon as possible, this is my prayer to God," tweeted defence minister Rajnath Singh.

Union IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "I pray that you will soon be healthy and start serving the country with the same energy again."

Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi said, "as a ccorona recoveree myself, he may also have a non symptomatic and hence a mild case."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "Heard about the Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji being tested positive for COVID-19. Wishing him a speedy recovery. My prayers are with him and his family!"

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also wished the Home Minister a speedy recovery.

I pray for the speedy recovery of Hon'ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis also wished him and said, "best wishes of the entire nation are with you."

Union Minister and former Army chief, Gen VK Singh in a tweet said, "Get well soon Amit Shah ji. You have defeated many adversities in life, and I am sure you will overcome this one too. I wish you a speedy recovery."

डॉक्टर्स की सलाह मान कर आप हस्पताल में भर्ती हुए, मुझे विश्वास है कि आप जल्द ही पूर्ण रूप से स्वस्थ हो कर लौटेंगे।Get well soon @AmitShah ji. You have defeated many adversities in life, and I am sure you will overcome this one too. I wish you a speedy recovery.

"Shri Amit Shah is a model of strong will," said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a tweet wishing Amit Shah a quick recovery from the disease.

Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik said, "Concerned to know about the hospitalisation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah ji after being tested positive for COVID-19. Wishing him a speedy recovery and praying for a long life."

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi also extended get well soon wishes.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said it is distressing that Shah has tested positive for COVID-19 and wished him a speedy recovery and good health.

Wishing Mr Amit Shah a speedy recovery.

"My prayers for a quick and complete recovery to our Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji," said Karnataka Cheif Minister, BS Yediyurappa.

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K Palaniswami said, "Praying the almighty God for speedy recovery of Shri Amit Shah ji from his present illness."

Praying the almighty God for speedy recovery of Shri @AmitShah ji from his present illness.Best wishes from TamilNadu for his good health.

A statement from the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's office said, "On learning about Shah's indisposition, the chief minister wished him well so that he resumes normal activities with usual vigour."

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and wished him good health and recovery. Got the information that Amit Shah ji (tested) corona positive. I pray to the almighty for your speedy recovery," Soren said.

Spokespersons of the Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee (JPCC) Alok Kumar Dubey and Rajesh Gupta in a press release said, "The whole country is united in the fight against novel coronavirus and the party wishes you speedy recovery."

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday wished fast recovery to the Union Home Minister. State Health Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also expressed hope that Shah would soon come out of it with his strong will power.

My good wishes for your speedy recovery Adarniya @AmitShah ji. With your resolute determination and strong will power you will soon come out of this.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane wished speedy recovery to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Gujarat, Haryana and Chhattisgarh chief ministers Vijay Rupani and Manohar Lal Khattar, both of the BJP, and Bhupesh Baghel of the Congress respectively were among several other senior leaders who wished the Union home minister a speedy return to good health.