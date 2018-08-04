Eye on Election, Vasundhara Raje to Embark on 58-Day Tour Today; Congress Dubs it 'Vidai Yatra'

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is set to begin on Saturday a 58-day, 6,000-km yatra that will roll through 165 Assembly constituencies of the state which goes to the polls later this year.BJP president Amit Shah will flag off the yatra's ‘Vijay Rath’ — a customised bus — at Kankroli village in Rajsamand district.The 'Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra' will end in the temple town of Pushkar on September 30. Chief Minister Raje, Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria and MLA Ashok Parnami will be on the road for 40 of the 58 days.Raje will offer prayers at the Charbhuja temple in Rajsamand on Saturday morning and travel 25 km to Kankroli on a helicopter for a public meeting there, before beginning the yatra.During the yatra, Raje will address 135 public meetings and events to welcome her will take place at 500 venues.The Bharatiya Janata Party has already named Raje as its chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming assembly elections, and claimed it will win over 180 of the 200 seats.Accusing the BJP of wasting taxpayers’ money, the Congress said the pre-poll tour was an attempt to mislead people and will turn out to be Raje government's 'Vidai Yatra’."Raje is trying to hide her failures in the name of the yatra. This will not be a 'Gaurav Yatra' but a 'Vidai Yatra' of her government," Congress general secretary Ashok Gehlot said."She has no remarkable achievement in any area, then which pride is being talked about?" Gehlot asked.He said Raje took out the 'Suraj Yatra' (Good Governance Yatra) ahead of the last assembly elections but her government has delivered 'kuraj' or bad governance.He asked Raje to clarify whether the yatra was a BJP initiative or that of the state government. "There will be no impact of any BJP exercise. People will vote out the party in the assembly elections because all sections of the society, be it farmers, workers, tribal people, minorities, youths or women, resented the BJP rule," Gehlot said.