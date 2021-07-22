Amit Shah to Hold Meet With All North East CMs, DGPs, Chief Secys in Shillong on July 24

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a meeting of all chief ministers, chief secretaries and DGPs of Northeastern states on July 24 during which he is expected to take stock of the law and order and Covid-19 situation in the region. During the two-day visit on July 24-25, the home minister will also inaugurate a cryogenic oxygen plant, visit the headquarters of the Assam Rifles in Shillong and attend an event in Guwahati.

The home minister will chair a meeting of chief ministers, chief secretaries and DGPs of all Northeastern states in Shillong on Saturday, a home ministry official said. Shah is expected to take stock of the law and order and Covid-19 situation there. The meeting will held held at the North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC) where he will also review the functioning of the space science and technology centre of the region.

Union Minister for Science and Technology and Space Jitendra Singh and Minister for Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER) G Kishan Reddy will also accompany the home minister during the trip. The NESAC, a joint initiative of the Department of Space (DoS) and the North Eastern Council (NEC), helps augment the developmental process in the region by providing advanced space technology support.

Being the chairman of the NEC, the Union home minister is also the president of the NESAC society. Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation and Secretary of the Department of Space, K Sivan, who is also the chairman of the NESAC governing council, may also attend it.

The home minister is expected to take stock of the plan of action of the NESAC envisaged for all Northeastern states and progress of the works. Shah, during his last visit to Shillong, had chaired the meeting of the NESAC and gave a few action plans for implementation. The home minister is expected to review the progress of the tasks, the officials said.

The NESAC is located at picturesque Umiam, about 20 km from Shillong. It is a well equipped state of the art facility in the areas of remote sensing and geographical information system, disaster management, satellite communication and space and atmospheric science research. The centre has provided more than 20 years of dedicated service to the eight states of the Northeastern region using space science and technology.

The major objectives of the NESAC are: to provide an operational remote sensing and geographic information system aided natural resource information base to support activities on development, management of natural resources and infrastructure planning in the region. It provides operational satellite communication applications services in the region in education, health care, disaster management support, and developmental communication.

The other objectives include taking up research in space and atmospheric science area and establishing an instrumentation hub and networking with various academic institutions of the region, to enable single window delivery of all possible space based support for disaster management and to set up a regional level infrastructure for capacity building in the field of geospatial technology.

