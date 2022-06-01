Shah to Hold Review Meet on Amarnath Yatra, J&K Security With Top Officials on Friday: Sources

Home Minister Amit Shah will on June 3 hold a review meeting on Jammu and Kashmir with all top security officials, sources claimed.

According to sources, preparedness of Amarnath Yatra and J&K security review will be taken up at the meeting, which will be attended by the National Security Adviser, Army chief, Lieutenant Governor, director generals of forces, etc.

Sources also claimed that in the last meeting, Shah had raised concerns over civilian killings and had asked all security forces to keep a check.

The minister is likely to review the movement of troops to J&K and it is likely that more troops will be deployed in the region.

Sources said that top officials of the J&K Police are likely to brief about civilian killings and steps taken by the police against the threat to civilians.

The police will share data which will include the number of civilians, forces personnel killed, including Kashmiri Pandits, in the Union Territory, said sources.

Sources said that every Monday, the home ministry gets a review on preparedness for Amarnath Yatra, but the meeting has been called by Shah as he is monitoring the preparation.

Meanwhile, the J&K government has decided to shift Prime Minister Package employees and others from minority communities posted in Kashmir division to secured locations.

“Prime Minister Package employees and others from minority communities posted in Kashmir division will be immediately posted at secured locations and the process has to be completed by Monday, June 6, 2022,” J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha told the officials at a high-level security review meeting.

On May 17, the Home Minister had taken rounds of meetings in view of various security issues and Amarnath Yatra.

“Union Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah held a review meeting in New Delhi on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting was attended by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir Shri Manoj Sinha, the National Security Advisor Shri Ajit Doval, the Chief of Army Staff, senior officials of the Government of India and the Jammu and Kashmir administration,” the Home Ministry had said.

Shah directed security forces and the police to conduct coordinated counter-terrorism operations pro-actively. “He said to fulfill Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of a prosperous and peaceful Jammu & Kashmir, security forces should ensure zero cross-border infiltration to wipe out terrorism in the Union Territory,” the Home Ministry said.

