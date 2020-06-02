Amit Shah to Launch BJP’s Poll Campaign for Bihar Through a Virtual Rally

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to launch the BJP’s political campaign for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections by addressing the people of the state through a "virtual rally".







The rally will be telecast live on all social media platforms and will also be live streamed by the BJP. The exact dates for the event are being worked out and the sources said June 9 is expected to be the final date.

Preparations are in full swing at the party’s state headquarters, with party state president Sanjay Jaiswal spearheading all arrangements for the polls that are slated to take place later this year.

"Our preparations are in full swing. We are confident that over one lakh people will be listening to the Home Minister. Thousands of our office bearers will connect people through video conferencing and on live streaming…we have tested ourselves by organising the connection with people in the recent Mann Ki Baat and it saw a tremendous response," Jaiswal told CNN-News18.

Nitish Kumar led Bihar government has been accused of mishandling the migrant crisis in the wake of nationwide lockdown to curb the Covid-19 spread. Kumar has drawn a lot of flak the Opposition and Tejaswi Yadav, RJD leader and leader of opposition in the Bihar Assembly, recently made a stinging remark, calling the scenario “a disastrous state of affair for the CEO of Bihar”.

To counter the BJP, RJD is now planning to hold a Garib Adhikar Divas agitation at 11 am on June 9 to show how inefficient and insensitive the JDU led and BJP supported government in Bihar functioned.

"People are hungry and their food platters are empty, but the ruling party is desperate to grab the power….at a time when the country and the state are fighting the war of pandemic. We urge the people of Bihar to bang their empty plates and bowls in the face of this self-obsessed, insensitive and emotionless government and ruling parties, in the their trademark diversionary tactics style, to show their anger to whatever they have suffered and wake them up from their apathetic slumber on June 9 — the very day BJP will blow their electioneering bugle,” Tejaswi told CNN News18..

The criticism coming in from the opposition — as far as Nitish Kumar’s performance during the coronavirus crisis is concerned — has no bearing on the relationship between the JDU and the BJP and their prospects of fighting the elections together in Bihar.

Party in-charge for Bihar, Bhupendra Yadav, told CNN News18, "We have expressed our intent well in advance. Our leadership had said it clearly even during Lok Sabha elections that we will contest Assembly polls with JDU, and Nitish Kumar shall be our chief ministerial face. There is no scope for any speculation in that."

Asked why JDU is not participating in these virtual rallies, the senior Rajya Sabha member of parliament added, "This is an initiative of the BJP. We will speak about the achievement and work of the Narendra Modi Government 2.0 …. it's not a government programme... JDU is in NDA but not in BJP."

Sources said while speaking about the Modi government’s achievements in its second term's first year, Shah would also touch upon what has been done to help Bihar, and may also announce that all is well between Nitish and BJP to quell any rumours..

If party sources are to be believed, at least one such rally or press conference in all the districts is being planned by BJP...A total of at least 400 such interactions with the public are expected to be addressed by Central, State Ministers and MPs too.

The grand alliance of JDU, RJD and Congress won the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections comprehensively and formed a government with Nitish Kumar as the Chief Minister. But soon fissures started to appear and in July 2017, Kumar snapped ties with Lalu Yadav's party and resigned from the CM post. But he did a ‘Ghar Wapasi’ soon and returned to the NDA fold with BJP and was made the chief minister again.

