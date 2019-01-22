Amit Shah to Sound Poll Bugle in Bengal’s Malda With a ‘Sanitized Mic’ After Swine Flu Infection

BJP chief Amit Shah will sound the poll bugle in West Bengal’s Malda district on Tuesday despite doctors advising him to take complete rest and avoid public places for at least a week.Shah was diagnosed with Swine Flu last week and was discharged from AIIMS on Sunday, and he will attend back-to-back three public meetings in Bengal.Dr Arindam Biswas at the Rabindranath Tagore International Institute of Cardiac Sciences told News18 that recovery time after swine flu is most crucial as the infection weakens the immunity of the patient, making him or her more susceptible to other diseases as well.“Patients could be susceptible to ‘Super Added Bacterial Infection’. He (Amit Shah) should have taken rest because slightest of infection could lead to disaster. The mic through which he will be addressing should be cleaned properly before and after his speech. He should not be allowed to be in the crowd as there could be high chances of droplet infections, which travels up to six feet,” Dr Biswas said.BJP’s state unit chief Dilip Ghosh said that Shah decided to address this public meet in Malda despite the health concerns, but the party is taking all precautions for his health.“He will be on strict diet during his stay in Bengal. This is the reason, we have decided to invite someone else for the January 24 public meetings at Krishnanagar in Nadia district and Joynagar in South 24 Parganas district,” he said.Shah will reach Bagdogra Airport directly from Delhi and from there he will take a helicopter to Malda to address the public meet. “Considering his health issues, we have decided to sanitise the microphone through which he will deliver his speech,” Malda’s BJP MLA Swadhin Kumar Sarkar said.On January 23, Shah will hold his second rally at Jhargram and his third public meet at Suri in Birbhum district.Tuesday’s meeting will be first big public rally after Mamata Banerjee’s mega opposition show of strength at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on January 19, in which neary two dozen political parties participated.BJP is gearing up to target 25 parliamentary seats out of 42 in Bengal. The party presently has two Lok Sabha seats - Asansol and Darjeeling - in the state. TMC, on the other hand, is eyeing a wider political space and is looking to play an important role in the anti-BJP fight.Malda, a border district in north Bengal, was a Congress stronghold for decades and the area was dominated by party veteran A.B.A Ghani Khan Chowdhury and his family. Presently, the ruling Trinamool Congress has managed to build a strong presence in the area.Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination.. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.